Trump Scolds Fani Willis’s ‘SEXCAPADES’ in Blistering Truth Social Post

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took to Truth Social to rebuke embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis following the closing arguments in a hearing over whether she will be disqualified from the Georgia case.

On Saturday morning, Trump questioned the source of the cash allegedly kept at Willis’s home, which she purportedly used to reimburse her lover, Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, for vacation trips seemingly funded through his Fulton County contract.

“Where did Fani get all that cash?” Trump asked. “No way she paid her lover, ‘prosecutor’ Nathan Wade, back. She made up the cash story when she realized that her ‘sexcapades’ were paid for by the people of Georgia.”

Trump’s remarks referred to Willis’s defense that she did not benefit from Wade’s contract, which she herself approved. Willis claimed to have reimbursed Wade for the extravagant vacation trips they took while having an affair and planning the prosecution of Trump.

When pressed for receipts, Willis claimed she repaid in cash and did not have bank withdrawal records because she stored large amounts of cash at her home.

“Again, where’s the cash, and where did it come from?” Trump reiterated on Truth Social. “The fact is, there was no cash paid, that was just an excuse she made up after she got caught.”

The former president, eyeing the Republican nomination, implied that the case must come to halt until the intricacies of Willis’s story are determined.

Willis is currently facing a motion seeking to disqualify her from the case against Trump’s alleged illegal efforts to question the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump’s co-defendant, Michael Roman, initially unleashed the allegations, stemming from the perception that Willis hired Wade due to their romantic affair.

Trump echoed these concerns on his post, saying: “In any event, they were lovers and friends long before this Witch Hunt was started. They wanted money and fame! Worked with Biden’s DOJ (spent days with them in D.C.) in going after Crooked Joe’s opponent, ME. Terrible stuff! This case must be dropped — a great embarrassment to Georgia!”

Willis claimed that her involvement with Wade began after she hired him, aiming to dispel the perception that Wade was solely hired because of their romantic relationship.

Judge Scott McAfee will determine whether to oust Willis from the case within two weeks.