Yet Another Politician, 77, Collapses in Disturbing Mid-Speech Fall

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Elderly politicians keep dropping like dominoes—first Senator Mitch McConnell, then former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and now a third from the Deep South.

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann collapsed on a live camera while presiding over the state Senate on Wednesday morning, quickly drawing viral attention on social media.

Hosemann, a 77-year-old Republican, has been Gov. Tate Reeves’s second-in-command since 2020 and previously served 12 years as Mississippi’s secretary of state.

.@firstladyofms and I are praying for Lieutenant Governor Hosemann! — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 19, 2025

The shocking moment, captured on video, showed Hosemann hunched over the podium as he struggled to read some documents before suddenly keeling.

A second later, he crashed to the floor. His aides and colleagues rushed to his side as the Senate session was abruptly recessed.

Shortly after, he was seen walking toward a vehicle, according to Mississippi’s WLBT. In a statement, Hosemann dismissed concerns, claiming he was merely “dehydrated” and is “feeling fine now.”

“I am grateful for Mississippi’s phenomenal medical professionals and am ready to go back to work tomorrow. Lesson learned: Stay hydrated,” he said.

Thank you all for the kind words and prayers. I was dehydrated and am feeling fine now. I am grateful for Mississippi’s phenomenal medical professionals and am ready to go back to work tomorrow. Lesson learned: Stay hydrated. — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) February 19, 2025

Hosemann’s shocking fall comes amid growing calls for term limits as the ruling class clings to power despite visible signs of physical and cognitive decline.

Most recently, disgraced former President Joe Biden, 82, served as the oldest commander-in-chief in U.S. history—until his own party forced him out of the 2024 race, admitting he was too old to win.

Ironically, one of the leading Democrats pushing Biden aside was Pelosi, the 84-year-old San Francisco lawmaker, who was caught on video limping and struggling to climb into an SUV outside the U.S. Capitol.

Tell me we need term limits without telling me we need term limits: pic.twitter.com/oL8ts4vone — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 6, 2025

Pelosi underwent hip replacement surgery after a brutal fall during an official visit to Luxembourg. Yet, in November, she secured her 20th term in Congress—having first been elected in 1987.

McConnell, 83, the former Senate minority leader, had also faced relentless calls to step down.

McConnell has suffered several falls and was twice captured on camera frozen and unable to speak. Like Pelosi, he was seen struggling to stand from a wheelchair outside the Capitol.