Friday, February 7, 2025

Disturbing Video Captures Pelosi Struggling to Walk as Calls for Resignation Continue

'Tell me we need term limits without telling me we need term limits...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Nancy Pelosi has surely seen better days. 

A newly released video captured the once-formidable speaker of the House visibly struggling to walk outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday—less than two months after undergoing hip surgery following a brutal fall. 

The video, captured by the Daily Caller and shared on X, showed Pelosi inching toward a minivan, gripping a cane in each arm as a three-man security detail and a staffer assisted her. 

“Tell me we need term limits without telling me we need term limits,” the Caller quipped in the video’s caption, echoing growing calls for fresh leadership in Congress. 

At 84, Pelosi is one of the oldest members of Congress and remains a prime target of criticism for refusing to step aside and make way for younger generations.

Ironically, she was one of the leading voices in pressuring former President Joe Biden to exit the 2024 presidential race amid age concerns.

Pelosi suffered a major fall and underwent hip replacement surgery during an official visit to Luxembourg in December 2024, just days after then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 82, sprained his wrist and cut his face. 

McConnell fell twice again on Wednesday, a day before Pelosi’s video emerged online. He was escorted out of the Senate in a wheelchair.

Though Pelosi’s surgery was deemed “successful,” she has appeared noticeably frail and unsteady in recent appearances on the House floor. 

The Caller video showed the California congresswoman in a blue suit—but her signature stilettos were nowhere in sight. Instead, she wore what appeared to be sheepskin-lined slip-on clogs. 

Pelosi first entered the House in 1987 and was most recently re-elected to her 20th term in November. Despite her consecutive victories, she has long faced pressure to step aside. 

In 2018, then-freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., led a push for new leadership, forcing Pelosi to promise she would not serve as speaker or Democratic leader beyond four years.

“Over the summer, I made it clear that I see myself as a bridge to the next generation of leaders, a recognition of my continuing responsibility to mentor and advance new Members into positions of power and responsibility in the House Democratic Caucus,” Pelosi said at the time. 

Fast forward to 2025, and Pelosi has already filed for re-election in the 2026 midterms. 

