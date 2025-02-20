‘Loser!’: Trump Impersonator Humiliates Robert De Niro in Hilarious Smackdown

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Robert De Niro, the once-acclaimed actor turned leftist activist, faced the wrath of President Donald Trump—well, not the real one—on the streets of New York City on Tuesday.

De Niro was in New York for the premiere of his Netflix show Zero Day when he was confronted by none other than the commander-in-chief himself—well, an impersonator, albeit an impressively convincing one.

The impersonator, comedian Jason Scoop, later shared the confrontation on X, where the video has since garnered over 1.4 million views due to the hilarious nature of the De Niro takedown.

“Bobby, it’s your favorite president,” Scoop shouted as De Niro crossed the street outside the Paris Theater in Midtown Manhattan.

“I forgive you, Bobby, for being such a loser about the election. It’s not your fault you were born with a low IQ. It’s not your fault, Bobby,” Scoop added.

De Niro tried to ignore Scoop, but the impersonator successfully kept up his barrage of insults.

“Bobby, your favorite president won! Kamala lost. She lost so strongly. You were wrong! You’re a loser,” Scoop exclaimed. “Your show sucks. You’re gonna get low ratings, Bobby. Look at that—from Raging Bull to Raging Nobody. Such a disgrace. You’re such a disgrace. It’s a horror.”

The comedian then poked fun at embattled former Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the 2024 election in a Trump landslide: “Kamala is getting drunk somewhere.”

Trump Roasts DeNiro pic.twitter.com/c2rflgU1YB — Jason Scoop (Trump Impersonator) (@JasonScoop) February 19, 2025

The odds of Trump, the formidable 47th president, ever crossing paths with De Niro, a so-called A-list actor, are slim. However, Scoop’s jabs echoed what Trump himself has said about De Niro.

“De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!” Trump wrote on Truth Social in 2023.

In 2024, he added, “I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was.”

The two have traded barbs in recent years, at least since 2016, when Trump rose like a phoenix to power in the election.

Outside a courtroom for Trump’s Manhattan trial, De Niro was even scolded by some of the president’s supporters. “You’re washed up!” several MAGA backers told the actor, who was guarded by more than five security personnel.

Unlike De Niro’s fading career, Trump’s winning streak has only continued despite countless obstacles—including two assassination attempts.