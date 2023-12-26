Worse than ‘Breakfast Tacos’? Dem. Gov. Torched after Cringe ‘Feliz Navidad’ Video

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., went viral on Twitter by releasing an unusual rendition of the Spanish-language Christmas song Feliz Navidad.

The governor shared the video in Spanish, seemingly aiming to pay tribute to his Latino constituents. However, the video was overshadowed by his goofy behavior, which some critics found disrespectful and even racist.

“Feliz Navidad! Feliz Navidad! Próspero año y felicidad,” sang Polis, echoing the chorus of the Christmas hit by Puerto Rican American singer José Feliciano. The lyrics translate to: “Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas, a prosperous year and happiness.”

Polis can be seen shaking his hands back and forth, pointing to the camera, and then shaking his arms.

The governor shared Spanish-language Twitter accounts, with some questioning whether the video was real. However, Polish also shared the clip to this official Facebook page.

Author and Heritage Foundation Latin America expert Mike Gonzalez likened the video to the infamous Jill Biden “breakfast tacos” debacle, where the first lady compared Hispanics to Mexican food.

“Are you serious? Have they learned nothing from ‘breakfast tacos?’” Gonzalez questioned.

Sadly, this is what, historically, #Hispanic engagement from the Dems -and from some Republicans- has been all about. I call it “piñata politics”; condescending and without substance. Hispanics deserve better. https://t.co/iZruLjeSZ0 — Alfonso Aguilar (@amigoaguilar) December 26, 2023

NewsBusters’ Jorge Bonilla added, “I blame the Professional Latinx, who abet and encourage this cringe.”

Emmanuel Rincón, a journalist and founder of Informe Orwell, reacted to the clip in a Spanish post, describing it as “one of the most cringe-inducing videos you’ll see in 2023 and 2024.”

Independent journalist and podcast host Anthony Cabassa criticized the governor in a Spanish-language post, remarking (translated) “These are the people that demands we call ourselves Latinx.”

Polis had previously highlighted his ability to speak Spanish and had released Spanish-language videos, including one urging Hispanic Coloradans to maintain social distance and use face masks. “Gracias por echarle ganas,” Polis expressed in one video.

This would not be the first time a politician or public figure is slammed for missteps when trying to connect with Hispanic communities. Jill Biden faced condemnation after likening Hispanics to a predominantly Mexican dish.

In 2020, then-presidential candidate Biden himself gained attention for attempting to engage Hispanic voters by playing Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” at a campaign event.

