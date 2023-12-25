Quantcast
Monday, December 25, 2023

Biden Barks at Media for Scathing Coverage of Economy: Report It ‘the Right Way’

'Is this guy serious?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden speaks at CS Wind, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Pueblo, Colo., as workers stand on the stage with him. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden scolded the media on Saturday for their widespread yet accurate negative coverage of the U.S. economy, demanding more positive reports.

Asked about his economic “outlook” for 2024, Biden confidently responded, “All good—take a look!” He added with a smirk, “Start reporting it the right way!”

These remarks were made as Biden departed the White House for Camp David to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

Despite Biden’s optimism, several polls indicate growing concerns among Americans about the economy’s direction. 

According to a Fox News poll, only a scant 14% of Americans believe the Biden administration’s economic policies have been beneficial, while a staggering 46% feel the president has caused them financial hardship. 

The harsh reality of the economy is highlighted in a Media Research Center report headlined “Bidenomics after 34 Months: Six Charts the Media Don’t Want You to See.”

According to the MRC, gas prices have surged by 42% in the first three years of the Biden administration. Consumer prices skyrocketed by 17.2%, a stark contrast to the 7.6% increase during the Trump administration. 

Inflation has persistently risen during Biden’s tenure, with prices increasing three times faster compared to the Trump era, as indicated by MRC’s graphs. 

Despite these figures and polls reflecting Americans’ sentiments about the Democratic administration’s impact and despite Biden’s criticism, some op-ed writers have defended the struggling Biden administration, according to MRC Business. 

MRC Business highlighted on Dec. 21 how columnists like Doyle McManus from the Los Angeles Times, Paul Krugman from the New York Times, and Will Hutton from the Observer have spoken positively about the economy. 

For instance, McManus scolded Americans for not hailing Biden despite the dire economy. 

MRC Business reported: “McManus also had the audacity to complain about struggling Americans — many of whom are still hit hard by massive inflation — for not praising Biden’s supposed economic success… Is this guy serious?”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
