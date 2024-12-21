Woman Arrested After Attempting to Register Dead People in Trump-Won Pa.

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to register several deceased individuals to vote in the 2024 presidential election, according to Jack Stollsteimer, the Democratic district attorney of Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Jennifer Hill, a 38-year-old canvasser for the leftist group New Pennsylvania Project, allegedly attempted to register four people, including her deceased father and a person who died in her home, to vote in Pennsylvania.

Stollsteimer reported that the fraudulent registrations were submitted through an online app funded by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Between April and September 2024, Hill attempted to register 310 people, of which only 129 registrations were approved.

Jennifer Hill Arrest by Luis Cornelio on Scribd

According to Stollsteimer, Hill used multiple variations of names along with different addresses and email addresses to try to register several individuals.

The woman was arrested and arraigned on Thursday, approximately a month before President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th commander-in-chief.

The arrest comes as Democrats affirmed that voter fraud is extremely rare. They sought to tarnish Trump’s 2024 bid by regurgitating what they claimed were false statements about the sanctity of the 2020 race.

In addition to her father, Hill submitted registration applications for her grandmother, an unidentified individual and another person who had died in her home in 2011.

“She knows that because she was the person who called the police to come when he died in her house,” Stollsteimer stated during a press conference, according to Philadelphia’s NBC10.

Hill successfully registered one of the four individuals through the online application. Stollsteimer stated, “She did register a fraudulent person and my understanding is this is sort of a gap in the system where by putting in no date of birth and no social security number, it goes through and became a verified voter registration.”

According to the district attorney, Hill did not “take any further step,” meaning she did not vote on behalf of that individual in the 2024 election. “But that shows you how we still have gaps in our system that we need to have the legislature address,” he added.

Stollsteimer mentioned that this is an ongoing investigation: “We don’t know from the other 129 that were non-verifiable, how many of those were made up names.”

He urged the state government to “look at all of the ones that were submitted by this individual,” and also called on a state investigation into the non-profit’s voter registrations.

“It could be just one bad canvasser, but they should take a look and make sure that all of those people are legitimate registrations,” Stollsteimer said.

The New Pennsylvania Project, where Hill works, did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comment, which was sent after business hours on Friday evening.

The leftist organization told NBC10 Hill has been suspended pending an internal investigation: “Immediately upon being notified of the potential issues, we suspended the staff member pending investigation. An internal investigation was launched, and the organization paused our voter registration programs in several regions pending the outcome of our investigation.”

More of our favorite signs over the weekend, as our entire staff continues to mobilize our communities to the polls.#WeDefendPAFreedom #VotePA #HarrisWalz Paid for by New Pennsylvania Project (https://t.co/XWzEVMf3oY).

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate committee. pic.twitter.com/R2NcUlNpsW — The New Pennsylvania Project (@NewPennsylvania) November 5, 2024

The nonprofit claims to defend “voting rights,” stating on its website: “The New Pennsylvania Project believes we must defend our voting rights from those who wish to erode the public’s trust in our free and fair elections. Let’s work to not only expand the electorate but also make it easier for folks to gain access to the ballot, eliminate voter suppression, and combat election and voter disinformation.”

In 2021, the non-profit rebuked voter ID laws in a December 2021 tweet, claiming: “The GOP says voter ID will increase trust in elections, but RESEARCHERS say otherwise. ‘There’s been no proof of any outrageous types of fraud that’s occurred to this.’ – adds NPP’s @kadidakenner. Yeah, we’re with the experts on this one.”