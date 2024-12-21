Netflix Faces Backlash for ‘Woke’ WWII Movie on Black Mailwomen

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Streaming media company Netflix came under fire Friday after releasing the trailer for The Six Triple Eight, a film some have labeled another “woke” project, this time targeting World War II.

The movie focuses on the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, a unit of predominantly black women deployed overseas in the mid-1940s to help the U.S. military sort through a backlog of mail for servicemen on the frontlines.

According to the non-profit Women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, after being sent to Le Havre, France, the battalion worked through thousands of letters before returning to New York on March 8, 1945.

The trailer, released on Nov. 25, drew mixed reactions on X, with some prominent conservative figures questioning its dramatic portrayal of the 6888th Battalion as overly heroic.

One banner in the trailer reads, “They made history” and “Faced with the impossible,” seemingly suggesting a life-or-death scenario.

Some critics pointed out that the battalion’s work, while important and honorable, merely involved sorting delayed mail to increase morale among troops who had been waiting months for letters from their loved ones.

“Black girlbosses fighting for equity are the real superheroes of World War II – Netflix,” mocked the X account End Wokeness on Friday.

“These Netflix producers definitely thought Kamala would win,” wrote journalist Kyle Becker.

Another user added, “I kid you not, Netflix literally made a movie about women sorting mail in the UK for three months in 1945.”

X personality “Oilfield Rando” quipped, “Netflix got us the best Christmas present ever. Imagine the memes that are going to come from this dumpster fire. Glorious.”

The trailer also features a controversial line from actress Kerry Washington: “Unlike some other folks here, we have the most to prove.”

Approximately 405,399 U.S. soldiers died during World War II while they heroically fought the Axis Powers, including Nazi Germany. This prompted some to question why Netflix emphasized the work of a support unit rather than the sacrifices of combat troops.