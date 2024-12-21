Quantcast
Saturday, December 21, 2024

Netflix Faces Backlash for ‘Woke’ WWII Movie on Black Mailwomen

'Black girlbosses fighting for equity are the real superheroes of World War II – Netflix...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Streaming media company Netflix came under fire Friday after releasing the trailer for The Six Triple Eight, a film some have labeled another “woke” project, this time targeting World War II. 

The movie focuses on the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, a unit of predominantly black women deployed overseas in the mid-1940s to help the U.S. military sort through a backlog of mail for servicemen on the frontlines. 

According to the non-profit Women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, after being sent to Le Havre, France, the battalion worked through thousands of letters before returning to New York on March 8, 1945.

The trailer, released on Nov. 25, drew mixed reactions on X, with some prominent conservative figures questioning its dramatic portrayal of the 6888th Battalion as overly heroic. 

One banner in the trailer reads, “They made history” and “Faced with the impossible,” seemingly suggesting a life-or-death scenario.  

Some critics pointed out that the battalion’s work, while important and honorable, merely involved sorting delayed mail to increase morale among troops who had been waiting months for letters from their loved ones. 

“Black girlbosses fighting for equity are the real superheroes of World War II – Netflix,” mocked the X account End Wokeness on Friday. 

“These Netflix producers definitely thought Kamala would win,” wrote journalist Kyle Becker. 

Another user added, “I kid you not, Netflix literally made a movie about women sorting mail in the UK for three months in 1945.” 

X personality “Oilfield Rando” quipped, “Netflix got us the best Christmas present ever. Imagine the memes that are going to come from this dumpster fire. Glorious.” 

The trailer also features a controversial line from actress Kerry Washington: “Unlike some other folks here, we have the most to prove.” 

Approximately 405,399 U.S. soldiers died during World War II while they heroically fought the Axis Powers, including Nazi Germany. This prompted some to question why Netflix emphasized the work of a support unit rather than the sacrifices of combat troops. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Woman Arrested After Attempting to Register Dead People in Trump-Won Pa.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com