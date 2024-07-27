Quantcast
Friday, July 26, 2024

FBI Ignores Pro-Hamas Assaults on Capitol Police

'No FBI arrests of any pro-Hamas demonstrator in 10 months, no federal charges...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
An AI image of an FBI agent rifling through drawers. PHOTO: ChatGPT
An AI image of an FBI agent rifling through drawers. PHOTO: ChatGPT

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The FBI has been consistently ignoring pro-Hamas terrorists assaulting the Capitol Police while arresting yet another innocent Jan. 6, 2021, protester.

A person with the nickname @sfogui posted a screenshot of the arrest warrant for one of the protesters in front of the Capitol.

“Arrested Wednesday [July 24, 2024] in Syracuse, N.Y. – Nathan Breese, c’mon down!” the person wrote.

Julie Kelly of Real Clear Investigations responded to the post by pointing out the agency’s hypocrisy.

“On the ‘Day of Rage’ Hamasurrection on Wednesday and as Chris Wray was claiming the FBI won’t tolerate ‘political violence’ on any side, his FBI arrested yet another J6er on low-level charges. No FBI arrests of any pro-Hamas demonstrator in 10 months, no federal charges,” she wrote.

People responded to Kelly’s post by criticizing the FBI.

“Nothing but political prosecutions by the FBI & DOJ. Very dangerous and sick,” one of the people wrote in the video’s comment section.

Cash Loren of the Cash Loren Show also responded to the social media post.

“Two-Tiered Justice System,” he wrote.

Another person on the social media platform also suggested that the agency must be “shut down and dismantled.”

“This is so disgusting. The FBI must be shut down and dismantled,” the person wrote.

Others also pointed out that Christopher Wray, the Director of the FBI, should be punished for the biased “justice” system.

“Hopefully, Chris Wray will be prosecuted for his conduct as FBI Director,” another person wrote in the comments section.

Some individuals also pointed out that even though the leftist government arrested some of the pro-Hamas terrorists who were vandalizing statues, burning American flags and raising the flags of Palestine — an act that could easily be considered treason in the United States — the terrorists were recently released after the charges against them were dropped by corrupt prosecutors controlled by George and Alex Soros.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Federal Judge Threatens to Sanction Hunter Biden’s Lawyers for Making False Statements

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com