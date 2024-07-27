FBI Ignores Pro-Hamas Assaults on Capitol Police

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The FBI has been consistently ignoring pro-Hamas terrorists assaulting the Capitol Police while arresting yet another innocent Jan. 6, 2021, protester.

A person with the nickname @sfogui posted a screenshot of the arrest warrant for one of the protesters in front of the Capitol.

“Arrested Wednesday [July 24, 2024] in Syracuse, N.Y. – Nathan Breese, c’mon down!” the person wrote.

Julie Kelly of Real Clear Investigations responded to the post by pointing out the agency’s hypocrisy.

“On the ‘Day of Rage’ Hamasurrection on Wednesday and as Chris Wray was claiming the FBI won’t tolerate ‘political violence’ on any side, his FBI arrested yet another J6er on low-level charges. No FBI arrests of any pro-Hamas demonstrator in 10 months, no federal charges,” she wrote.

People responded to Kelly’s post by criticizing the FBI.

“Nothing but political prosecutions by the FBI & DOJ. Very dangerous and sick,” one of the people wrote in the video’s comment section.

Cash Loren of the Cash Loren Show also responded to the social media post.

“Two-Tiered Justice System,” he wrote.

Another person on the social media platform also suggested that the agency must be “shut down and dismantled.”

“This is so disgusting. The FBI must be shut down and dismantled,” the person wrote.

Others also pointed out that Christopher Wray, the Director of the FBI, should be punished for the biased “justice” system.

“Hopefully, Chris Wray will be prosecuted for his conduct as FBI Director,” another person wrote in the comments section.

Some individuals also pointed out that even though the leftist government arrested some of the pro-Hamas terrorists who were vandalizing statues, burning American flags and raising the flags of Palestine — an act that could easily be considered treason in the United States — the terrorists were recently released after the charges against them were dropped by corrupt prosecutors controlled by George and Alex Soros.