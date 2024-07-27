Kamala Harris Campaigns w/ Drag Queens During 1st Week of Her Candidacy

(Headline USA) Shortly after launching her presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars to encourage Americans to vote this November, the Daily Mail reported.

In a clip released on Tuesday, Harris can be seen sitting with RuPaul drag queens Michelle Visage and Jamal Sims, *NYSYNC singer Lance Bass, Ghosbusters actress Leslie Jones, and American Horror Story actor Cheyenee Jackson.

“Each day, we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” Harris said.

“So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone,” she continued. “We are all in this together—and your vote is your power, so please make sure your voice is heard this November and register to vote at vote.gov.”

Following Harris’s message, Jackson replied, “Can I get an Amen?”

Jones then added, “You betta vote!” before the group started dancing and Harris broke out in her signature cackle.

According to the show, Harris’s cameo was filmed well before President Joe Biden decided to end his reelection bid. But the episode aired live this week, just days after Biden endorsed Harris as the next presumptive Democratic nominee.

With the appearance, Harris became the first sitting vice president to appear on the LGBT show. Other prominent Democrats have previously appeared on the show, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in 2018 and 2022, and “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., in 2020.

Pelosi used her appearances to push voters to the polls as well, saying at the time, “It’s very important for people to make their voices and their vote heard.”

Critics predicted Americans will see much more of this from Harris as her candidacy for the White House ramps up.

“She knows her audience,” one X user wrote.