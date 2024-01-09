Fulton DA Fani Willis Conducting Love Affair w/ Subordinate, Violating Professional Conduct

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis—who is currently waging a lawfare attack on former President Donald Trump and 14 co-defendants for challenging the 2020 election—is allegedly engaged in an ongoing affair with a subordinate official, Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, conservative watchdog Techno Fog reported on his Substack blog.

Attorneys for defendant Michael Roman filed a motion with the allegations in a recent attempt to get Wade dismissed from the case.

According to Roman’s attorneys, Willis and Wade have spent time together at lavish and romantic vacation getaways.

The duo allegedly “traveled personally together to such places as Napa Valley, Florida and the Caribbean, and the special prosecutor has purchased tickets for both of them to travel on both the Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines,” wrote Techno Fog

Making matters even more suspect, Willis and Wade have reportedly been seen in private together, and may have “cohabitated in some form or fashion at a location owned by neither of them.”

The attorneys also suggested that those close to both Wade and Willis “have confirmed they had an ongoing, personal relationship during the pendency of the special prosecutor’s divorce proceedings.”

If there were indeed a romantic relationship between the two, Wade’s status would face severe legal scrutiny.

The Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct, for instance, require an attorney to practice with “independent judgment … in the performance of their official duties.”

Such an affair would likely obscure any notion of impartiality.

According to Stephen Gillers, a legal and judicial expert at the New York University School of Law, if the allegations are true, then “Willis was conflicted in the investigation and prosecution of this case,” which would in turn mean that she failed to meet the standard of “independent professional judgment.”

Further, there would be a clear conflict of interest if Willis appointed her lover to see the trials through.

Making matters even more murky, Wade reportedly spent time consulting at the White House on two separate occasions in 2022, earning $4,000.

Why was Fani's alleged flame consulting with the White House for a total of 8 hours! For which he was paid $4,000! https://t.co/v76PqIf7Sq — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 9, 2024

Willis already faced the prospect of a House investigation following concerns that she may have improperly colluded with U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., when he was overseeing House Democrats’ Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Trump.

The new allegation is likely to add fuel to GOP-led calls to hold her accountable in both Congress and the Georgia legislature.

It is not the first time that Willis and her investigation have faced criticism, however.

The daughter of a prominent Black Panther revolutionary, Willis was forced to abandon her plans to investigate state Sen. Burt Jones after she made an appearance at a campaign event for Jones’s political rival, triggering an ethics rebuke.

Willis also was slammed for the lack of discipline after the grand-jury foreman overseeing the indictment process went public with a series of unhinged, anti-Trump interviews.

And the county Clerk of Court appeared to publish the indictment before the grand jury had actually voted on it, fueling widespread suspicious and calls for a mistrial. County officials later claimed that it was a sample indictment and not the actual one.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.