Friday, July 26, 2024

Gov. Abbott Drops Off New Democrat Voters in Front of Kamala’s Residence

'Gov Abbott just dropped off several hundred illegal aliens in front of Kamala Harris’ home! KEEP THEM COMING!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Illegal aliens dropped off at Kamala Harris's residence / PHOTO: @leslibless via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently reported that Gov. Greg Abbott, RTexas, dropped off many illegal aliens in front of Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C.

“Gov Abbott just dropped off several hundred illegal aliens in front of Kamala Harris’ home! KEEP THEM COMING!” @leslibless wrote, posting a video of illegals in front of Harris’s residence.

In the video that was included in the post, the reporter said that hundreds of illegals have been standing in front of Harris’s residence.

“These buses have been dropped off. They [illegals] have been put on her lap, essentially. It seems like it’s an increasingly aggressive campaign not only from Gov. Abbott” but also from other Republican leaders as well, another reporter said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., was among those leaders. He also adopted the practice of sending illegals to the far-left states and areas that have never been affected by illegals flooding their communities so that they would start helping to solve the problem instead of just virtue signaling.

“The goal of these border governors is to bring this issue home to people who don’t usually have to deal with it. Gov. Abbott, Gov. Doug Ducey [R-Ariz.], and Gov. DeSantis have been saying for months that this shouldn’t be just our problem, and in the last three or four months or so, they decided it’s not going to be just our problem,” the second reporter said.

People in the video’s comments section gleefully responded to the recent news.

“Nice little gift for [“Heels up”] Harris,” one of the people wrote, referring to the fact that Harris started her career in politics by having sex with influential people.

Another person suggested that more people should be standing in front of her home.

“Make it several thousand by tomorrow, please!” the person wrote.

Others also pointed out Harris’s hypocrisy, considering her rhetoric about open borders.

“Her home with a fence?” one person wrote.

Harris was responsible for the southern border of the country, which resulted in millions of people entering the country illegally. Since Harris was declared a de-facto presidential nominee of the Democratic Party, the mass media did everything possible to remove any information that proved Harris was responsible for the invasion of illegals and get rid of the label “border czar” that the mass media created themselves.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
