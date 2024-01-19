Quantcast
Fulton DA Fears Alleged Lovebird’s Spurned Wife May Destroy Trump Case

'Joycelyn Wade 'has conspired with interested parties in the criminal Election Interference case to use the civil discovery process to annoy, embarrass and oppress District Attorney Willis.'...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Fani Willis and Nathan Wade
Nathan Wade (right) admires Fani Willis. / IMAGE: NewsNation via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has responded to a subpoena related to the divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor in the election case against Donald Trump.  

Willis and Nathan Wade faced allegations of an affair following a subpoena requested by Joycelyn Wade, the special prosecutor’s wife, who sought her testimony in the divorce hearing.

In her response, Willis accused Joycelyn Wade of “interfering” in the prosecution of Trump and 18 co-defendants by seeking testimony in the divorce court hearing, as reported by Atlanta News First on Thursday.

Notably, Willis’ motion coincided with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee scheduling a hearing on Feb. 15 regarding a a separate motion filed by Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, who initially raised the alarm  about the alleged affair between Willis and Wade. 

While Roman’s filing is unrelated to the subpoena case, it appears the allegations are directly tied to the divorce proceedings. In a filing spanning over 100 pages, Roman accused Willis of benefiting directly from hiring Nathan Wade as a special prosecutor through various expenses and lavish vacations, without specifying the information’s source. 

However, Willis’ Thursday motion claimed that Joycelyn Wade “has conspired with interested parties in the criminal Election Interference case to use the civil discovery process to annoy, embarrass and oppress District Attorney Willis.” 

Although initially subpoenaed in the divorce proceedings, Willis argued in the filing that the divorce is not reconcilable, thus making her testimony unnecessary. 

“The sought-after deposition of District Attorney Willis is not relevant to the subject matter involved in the pending action and should not be permitted,” Willis claimed.  

In the filing, Willis also alleged that the subpoena was improperly served, providing only a fifteen days of prior notice. “A fifteen-day compliance deadline is unreasonable and is overburdensome for District Attorney Fani T. Willis to prepare to give sworn testimony,” Willis claimed. 

Willis has requested the divorce judge to grant a “protective order quashing the” subpoena and for her to be granted “attorney’s fees and expenses” in preparing the response.

Additionally, Willis appeared to insinuate that Joycelyn Wade triggered the divorce by allegedly cheating first with Nathan Wade’s friend. 

