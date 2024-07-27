Quantcast
Friday, July 26, 2024

Judge Approves ‘Mandalorian’ Actress’s Musk-Backed Lawsuit Against Disney

'I am moved to tears. After a brutal 3 1/2 years, I am being given the opportunity to move forward in the court of law before the judge and my peers to clear my name...'

Gina Carano
Gina Carano / IMAGE: Team Coco via YouTube

(Headline USA) A federal judge rules this week that former Disney actress Gina Carano’s lawsuit against the company for wrongful termination can move forward.

In the ruling, U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett denied Disney’s motion to dismiss Carano’s case, writing Disney failed to prove that the company hires and fires employees based on whether they promote its values.

“Defendants have not identified any evidence—in the Complaint or otherwise—to substantiate a claim that they employ public-facing actors for the purpose of promoting the ‘values of respect,’ ‘decency,’ ‘integrity,’ or ‘inclusion,'” Garnett wrote.

“Accordingly, Defendants’ invocation of the supposedly detrimental effects of Plaintiff’s ‘mere presence’ as one of Defendants’ employees lacks constitutional import,” she added.

Carano, a mixed-martial arts competitor who previously starred in The Mandalorian on Disney+, celebrated the decision, saying she looked forward to vindicating her name and position in court.

“I am moved to tears. After a brutal 3 1/2 years, I am being given the opportunity to move forward in the court of law before the judge and my peers to clear my name,” Carano wrote in a lengthy X post.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity,” she continued. “What happened to me was unacceptable, absurd and abusive, among other things. It should not have happened to me, and it should not happen to anyone else moving forward. Let it stop here.”

Carano was fired in 2021 by Disney after she shared an Instagram post that likened the experience of Jewish people during the Holocaust to the political experience of conservatives in the U.S.

In her lawsuit, she accused the company of firing her for her political beliefs.

“I quite literally fought to get to where I got to in my career through intense ups and downs, and I’ll keep up that fight to continue doing what I love,” she said.

“I appreciate all of you who stood by me and defended me, and I am so sorry that similar situations have happened to some of you,” she added. “I want you to know that I see you and I stand with you.”

