Wikipedia Pushes Pro-Hamas Propaganda, Then Deletes to Avoid Backlash

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Wikipedia editors recently deleted an entry from one of its articles in which the website’s editors stated that Hamas has won nearly every battle against Israel since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Wikipedia editors declared in an article listing “military engagements during the Israel–Hamas war” that Hamas and its terror allies won almost every battle with Israel last year.

The news source discovered that after looking at multiple archived entry versions.

It was also reported that the page remained active until the end of 2024 despite no evidence behind the editors’ claims. The website removed the section and added a disclaimer stating, “This article has multiple issues,” only after the entry went viral on social media.

It wasn’t the only time when Wikipedia showed the world that its editors despised Israel. The website previously allowed the spread of the narrative about Jews being “colonizers” on one of Wikipedia’s September 2024 articles.

Joe Truzman, an expert on Palestinian militant groups with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, told the Beacon that the latest scandal indicated once again that people should not trust Wikipedia, especially when it comes to information regarding Israel and Hamas.

“Readers should not use Wikipedia as a primary source of information about the war in Gaza,” Truzman said. “The authors often blend factual information with inaccuracies, obscuring the conflict’s complexities for readers seeking a neutral understanding. Those who lack a deep background in the war or the historical context of the Gaza-Israel conflicts will struggle to distinguish between fact and fiction on the platform.”

In addition to the war in the Middle East, Wikipedia became infamous for promoting far-left beliefs in its articles on everything related to American politics. For example, Wikipedia previously tried to hide the fact that President Abraham Lincoln was a Republican, deleted an entry on Hunter Biden’s film, changed the definition of the word “recession,” and promoted leftist ideology in many other ways.

“If you look at the articles that Wikipedia has, you can just see how they are simply mouthing the view of the World Economic Council or World Economic Forum, and the World Health Organization, the CDC and various other establishment mouthpieces like Fauci,” Wikipedia Co-Founder Larry Sanger previously said.