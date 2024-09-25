REPORT: Panhandling Wikipedia Pays Woke Activists Big Bucks to Inject Bias into Articles

(Matt Lamb, Headline USA) Hundreds of thousands of dollars have gone to left-wing groups to edit Wikipedia entries, via the website’s parent organization.

The Daily Caller recently analyzed the Wikimedia Foundation’s tax filings for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Criticizing Wikipedia’s constant pleas for money, the Daily Caller reported that “Wikimedia Foundation had enough surplus funds between July 2022 and June 2023 to disburse grants to nonprofits dedicated to introducing feminist and racial justice perspectives to Wiki articles.”

A group called Art + Feminism “received approximately $382,000 from the Wikimedia Foundation,” the Daily Caller reported.

The group specifically exists to edit Wikipedia articles. It hosts annual “edit-a-thons around the world” to edit articles to promote pro-LGBT and pro-abortion viewpoints, according to its website.

One session in 2023 was “dedicated to improving the article for ‘Abortion in Maryland’ while also fundraising for the Baltimore Abortion Fund,” according to a summary the group posted on Wikipedia.

Another session that year “translated a Wikipedia and LGBTQ+ guide that invites reflection on the writing of biographies of trans, non-binary and other members of the LGBTQIA+ community and what it means to write about their lives on Wikipedia,” according to the summary page.

A group called Whose Knowledge received “roughly $200,000,” according to the Daily Caller.

Whose Knowledge says it has “brought together” a “collective of partners and friends” for several years now “to make images of womxn, especially black, brown, indigenous, and trans, and non-binary individuals, available on Wikipedia and the broader internet.”

The bias of Wikipedia has been well-documented, as noted by the Daily Caller.

A study of more than 1,500 political entries on Wikipedia found “right-of-center” individuals had higher “negative sentiment” than “left-of-center” individuals, according to researcher David Rozado.

For example, entries relating to Republican Presidents Donald Trump and George Bush have more negative sentiment, while those concerning Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter have more positive sentiment.

The co-founder of Wikipedia, Larry Sanger, has previously criticized the leftist bias of the site, calling it “propaganda.”

The website also locked editing on the term “recession” in 2022, around the same time the Biden administration attempted to change the longstanding definition.