Rubio, Vance Help Advance Ceasefire between India, Pakistan

'I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE...'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff attend an interview after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov, at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

(The Center Square) President Donald Trump announced a temporary ceasefire Saturday morning between India and Pakistan after days of military fighting in the neighboring nations.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance helped broker the ceasefire deal with leaders from Pakistan and India. Both men spent the past two days working with Indian and Pakistani officials, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” Rubio wrote on X. “We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”

Vance echoed those comments.

“Great work from the President’s team, especially Secretary Rubio,” Vance wrote on X. “And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire.”

