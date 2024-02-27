Quantcast
Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Unidentified Powder Sent to Don Jr. Reignites Concerns of Leftist Assassination Attempt

'It’s just become a little bit too commonplace that this sort of stuff happens...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Hazmat team
A Hazmat team responds to the Florida home of Donald Trump Jr. / PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. via the Daily Caller

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A death threat containing an unidentified white powder was sent to Donald Trump Jr. at his Florida home, the Daily Caller reported.

The letter and powder prompted a visit from the local fire department, as well as the Hazmat unit.

Andrew Surabian, a Trump Jr. spokesman, said that “the test results of the substance came up inconclusive on what it was exactly, but officials on the scene do not believe it is deadly.”

Trump Jr. told the Daily Caller that such things have become increasingly acceptable because the mainstream media refuses to report on it when it happens to a Republican—especially one close to former president Donald Trump.

“It’s just become a little bit too commonplace that this sort of stuff happens,” he said.

He suggested that “if this happened to a prominent Democrat,” the mainstream media would let the story “drive news coverage for weeks.”

But according to the son of the former president, such behavior—stoked by widespread fearmongering about his father—cannot be tolerated.

“It doesn’t matter what your politics are, this type of crap is unacceptable,” he added.

Unfortunately for Don Jr., he has been the victim of multiple death threats—which have, in turn, come close to harming his own family.

“This is actually the second white powder substance envelope that’s been mailed to me,” he said, noting that on a prior occasion, his wife and children were exposed to it.

“The last time we had this happen, it was during my father’s presidency and my then-wife opened it up with my kids by her side,” he continued. “So, it’s just sad that we live in a society where politics and the Left’s hatred of my father would drive people to do such crazy things, but that’s where we are unfortunately.”

Concerns that Democrats and their media allies may be tacitly encouraging assassination attempts on former President Trump have grown in recent months, including a report that an unidentified member of the press had joked about shooting him in a style similar to former President John F. Kennedy while waiting for Trump to arrive at a Washington, D.C., courthouse.

Moreover, multibillionaire leftist scion Alexander Soros was met with backlash for appearing to send a coded dogwhistle to violent leftist radicals when he retweeted an Atlantic illustration that had photos of a bullet hole and $47 in cash.

Trump, if re-elected, would be considered the 47th president due to his nonconsecutive terms, while Biden would still be the 46th.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked the GOP frontrunner about concerns over such an attack during an interview last August, to which Trump dismissively replied, “They are savage animals. They are people that are sick.”

In a follow-up interview with conservative entertainer Adam Carolla,  Carlson warned that an attempt on Trump’s life in 2024 seemed inevitable—whether coordinated by individual bad actors or by the government itself.

“Graph it out, man. We’re speeding towards assassination, obviously. And no one will say that, but I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion,” Carlson said.

“The desire to see Trump permanently sidelined through even the most extreme measures is non-partisan and deep-state driven,” he added. “They have decided—permanent Washington, both parties have decided—that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them, they just can’t have it.”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Planted Democrat Operative in Fulton DA’s Office to Coordinate Trump Attack
Next article
CNN Reaches $24.5M Settlement w/ Don Lemon

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com