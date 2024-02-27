Unidentified Powder Sent to Don Jr. Reignites Concerns of Leftist Assassination Attempt

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A death threat containing an unidentified white powder was sent to Donald Trump Jr. at his Florida home, the Daily Caller reported.

Donald Trump Jr was sent this letter containing white powder. The left is doing what the regime propagandists and Biden regime is telling them to. pic.twitter.com/muelL4USE3 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 27, 2024

The letter and powder prompted a visit from the local fire department, as well as the Hazmat unit.

Andrew Surabian, a Trump Jr. spokesman, said that “the test results of the substance came up inconclusive on what it was exactly, but officials on the scene do not believe it is deadly.”

Trump Jr. told the Daily Caller that such things have become increasingly acceptable because the mainstream media refuses to report on it when it happens to a Republican—especially one close to former president Donald Trump.

“It’s just become a little bit too commonplace that this sort of stuff happens,” he said.

EXCLUSIVE: Hazmat Unit Descends On Donald Trump Jr.’s Home After He Received Death Threat, White Powder [PHOTOS] Read my latest here first for @DailyCaller and see all the photos here first: https://t.co/fyLP20UcMn — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 26, 2024

He suggested that “if this happened to a prominent Democrat,” the mainstream media would let the story “drive news coverage for weeks.”

But according to the son of the former president, such behavior—stoked by widespread fearmongering about his father—cannot be tolerated.

“It doesn’t matter what your politics are, this type of crap is unacceptable,” he added.

Unfortunately for Don Jr., he has been the victim of multiple death threats—which have, in turn, come close to harming his own family.

“This is actually the second white powder substance envelope that’s been mailed to me,” he said, noting that on a prior occasion, his wife and children were exposed to it.

“The last time we had this happen, it was during my father’s presidency and my then-wife opened it up with my kids by her side,” he continued. “So, it’s just sad that we live in a society where politics and the Left’s hatred of my father would drive people to do such crazy things, but that’s where we are unfortunately.”

Concerns that Democrats and their media allies may be tacitly encouraging assassination attempts on former President Trump have grown in recent months, including a report that an unidentified member of the press had joked about shooting him in a style similar to former President John F. Kennedy while waiting for Trump to arrive at a Washington, D.C., courthouse.

Moreover, multibillionaire leftist scion Alexander Soros was met with backlash for appearing to send a coded dogwhistle to violent leftist radicals when he retweeted an Atlantic illustration that had photos of a bullet hole and $47 in cash.

Last year, the crime and inflation crises largely evaporated. So did the leading theories about what had caused them. https://t.co/WguJQkj1PG — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) January 22, 2024

Trump, if re-elected, would be considered the 47th president due to his nonconsecutive terms, while Biden would still be the 46th.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked the GOP frontrunner about concerns over such an attack during an interview last August, to which Trump dismissively replied, “They are savage animals. They are people that are sick.”

Tucker: "It started with protests against you. Then it moved to impeachment twice. Now indictment. The next stage is violence. Are you worried that they are going to try to kill you?" Trump: "They are savage animals. They are people that are sick." pic.twitter.com/acvqmw3YC0 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 24, 2023

In a follow-up interview with conservative entertainer Adam Carolla, Carlson warned that an attempt on Trump’s life in 2024 seemed inevitable—whether coordinated by individual bad actors or by the government itself.

“Graph it out, man. We’re speeding towards assassination, obviously. And no one will say that, but I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion,” Carlson said.

“The desire to see Trump permanently sidelined through even the most extreme measures is non-partisan and deep-state driven,” he added. “They have decided—permanent Washington, both parties have decided—that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them, they just can’t have it.”

Tucker Carlson on Democrats trying to stop Donald Trump: “We are speeding towards assassination obviously… They have decided that's there's something about Trump that's so threatening to them, they just can't have it.” pic.twitter.com/G7gDLzrCPA — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 30, 2023

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.