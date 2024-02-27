Biden Planted Democrat Operative in Fulton DA’s Office to Coordinate Trump Attack

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The Biden administration reportedly planted a Democratic operative in the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in order to spur legal action against former president Donald Trump, according to Breitbart.

Anonymous sources revealed that Deputy District Attorney Jeff DiSantis—who has held numerous high prestige positions in the past, mostly within the Democratic Party—may have colluded with the current White House to target Trump.

DiSantis has “worked for candidates in 30 states running for a variety of offices, including President of the United States, United States Senator, Governor, United States Representative, Attorney General, District Attorney, and Mayor, as well as for a national political party committee,” noted one source. “He has served as a campaign manager, media consultant, pollster, press spokesman, research director, and policy advisor.”

The whistleblower also suggested that within the DA’s office, it was obvious that DiSantis was instigating the charges on the half of the Biden regime.

“He’s the one—he is the one pulling all the strings,” the source said. “He was the one that walled her [Willis] off. He was in every important meeting. He is the brainchild behind this. That is the connection to the White House.”

The allegation seems viable given DiSantis’s ties to the Democrats in Georgia and beyond. The rumor was confirmed by a second source within the same office.

“DiSantis is the one pulling the strings on this whole thing,” the second person said, noting that Willis lacked the intellect to succeed at her job.

“Everybody heard Fani testify,” said the source. “It’s no secret that she’s not smart. That is how she sounds and acts every day of the week.”

If the Biden administration planted the operative, such meddling might be grounds to prove that the current president interfered in the 2024 election.

The accusations come as no surprise given the corruption that has already been exposed inside Willis’s office.

Notably, Willis had an ongoing affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, a man she selected to lead the case against Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants on racketeering charges related to the 2020 election.

Moreover, Willis and her staff already were known to have met with Vice President Kamala Harris on at least one occasion, a five-hour meeting, according to records, that took place one week prior to the grand jury’s recommendation to indict Trump.

NEW: We have uncovered a record of Fani Willis visiting the White House on 2/28/23 https://t.co/fehRkPoAQJ pic.twitter.com/x3JGCqcN9x — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) January 9, 2024

Willis also corresponded—perhaps illicitly—with Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who chaired House Democrats’ hand-picked Jan. 6 committee.

The J6 committee’s work, which Thompson cherry-picked for his public presentations before deleting terrabytes of potentially excuplatory data, also formed the basis of the lawfare attack being waged by special counsel Jack Smith through the Department of Justice.