Hot Mic Catches Journalist Joking about JFK, Trump Assassinations

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As members of the press waited for former President Donald Trump to arrive to the federal appeals court for one of his ongoing trials, they were caught by a hot mic speculating and joking about possible ways for Trump to be assassinated, Medialite reported.

The conversation between two unidentified journalists took place outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C., as they awaited Trump’s arrival at the arguments over whether he qualified for presidential immunity in the case brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

While the case itself hinges on questions of whether Trump was party to an “insurrection” in his efforts to challenge the dubious outcome of the 2020 election, the leftist media appeared themselves to be pondering their own form of seditious election-meddling.

“I mean, if he’s driving, we’ve got a good shot!” one remarked.

This speculation led to jokes about Trump being assassinated in the same way as former President John F. Kennedy, driving up in a convertible car, or with the window open.

One of the journalists even suggested that one of Trump’s advisors should tell him to take a car that will expose him to easier assassination attempts.

“You should take a convertible! It’s so nice out!” he joked.

Kennedy’s death, 60 years ago last November, is widely believed to have been a political conspiracy orchestrated by members of the deep state, although the precise reasons remain a source of speculation—ranging from his reckless love life and Mafia ties, to his reluctance to send troops into Vietnam, to his opposition in Israel’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

With Trump surpassing incumbent President Joe Biden in the polls to become the frontrunner in the 2024 race, leftist rhetoric has become increasingly unhinged and violent. Several outlets have baselessly declared Trump to be a dictator, and Biden himself has likened his Republican rival to Hitler on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, Democrats are hoping to capitalize on their lawfare attack against Trump—in which they are seeking to secure democracy by making him ineligible to run—as a sort of catch-22: Either they get their desired outcome or use the legal loss as a justification for violence.

Judge: “Could a president who ordered SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a political rival who was not impeached … be subject to criminal prosecution?” Trump lawyer: “If he were impeached and convicted first.” Judge: “Your answer is no?” Trump lawyer: “My answer is qualified yes.” pic.twitter.com/bBCdaRcT2O — The Recount (@therecount) January 9, 2024

One Democratic congressman, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., openly suggested that if a Supreme Court ruling allows Trump to remain on the ballot and he prevails in the election, Biden should lead an insurrection.

Correct — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 20, 2023

In a recent podcast appearance with Revolver’s Darren Beattie, Trump primary rival Vivek Ramaswamy said that the Left had no interest in letting Trump get anywhere near the White House again, and would go to great lengths to stop him.

“Are you suggesting the possibility of a JFK-type situation?” Beattie asked Ramaswamy.

“I’m just following the facts,” Ramaswamy said. “I’m worried that these people, the system will not let Donald Trump get anywhere near the White House.”

Trump is not the only candidate to express credible fears of a possible Biden-initiated assassination attempt.

Kennedy’s eldest nephew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who began running as a Democrat before switching to independent, has relayed similar concerns after thrice being denied a request for Secret Service protection.

In one of several eerie parallels to the 1968 election, Kennedy’s own father was assassinated in June of that year by a Palestinian radical after upsetting the Democrat frontrunner, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, in the California primary.

Incumbent President Lyndon Johnson, who had taken over for JFK and served one term of his own, dropped out that March, citing his growing unpopularity and advancing age. (Biden has eclipsed him in both categories.)

As in 1968, Democrats are expecting to hold their convention this year in Chicago, where there are likely to be widespread protests and bedlam once again.

Republican Richard Nixon—who had been defeated by Kennedy in the 1960 race by a razor-thin margin amid rampant speculation about vote fraud—went on to win the 1968 election.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.