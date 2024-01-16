Quantcast
Monday, January 15, 2024

Joe, Kamala Look to Gen. Z for Support as Grown-Up Approval Hits New Low

'I love Gen Z. I love Gen Z... Ha! Ha! Ha Ha!...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks at the Women's March in Los Angeles Saturday. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden and running mate Vice President Kamala Harris appear to be adopting a new strategy for their sinking re-election bid: begging Generation Z for support.

According to a Monday ABC News/Ipsos poll, Biden’s approval ratings trail behind those of former President Donald Trump, the presumed Republican candidate for president.

Biden holds a 33% approval rating, three points lower than Trump’s 36%. This marks Biden’s lowest approval rating since George W. Bush from 2006 to 2008.

That’s not all. 

As shown in the ABC News, Trump leads in the public perception of “mental sharpness.” Forty-seven percent of respondents think Trump has the mental sharpness for an effective presidency, whereas a scant 28% express the same confidence in Biden.

Among women, only 31% express approval for Biden, a notable contrast to the 57% vote he secured in 2020. His approval ratings among black and Hispanic voters are 21 and 15 points below average, respectively.

Among black voters aged 50 and over, Biden boasts a 65% approval rating. However, this approval plunges dramatically to 32% among black voters under the age of 50.

In the face of challenges, the Biden-Harris ticket desperately clings to hope, all the while the vice president fumbles awkwardly in her attempts to connect with young voters.

“I see our college students. Let me just tell you, I love Gen Z. I love Gen Z. Okay, for the older adults, this is a humbling thing I’m about to share with you,” Harris proclaimed in a speech in Columbia, South Carolina, celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

“If someone is 18 years old today, they were born in 2005! Oh yeah, check that out. Think about that for a minute! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!” she shouted into the microphone, repeating a joke she had shared before.

Generation Z is referred to as the group of individuals born between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s.

This wouldn’t be the first time Harris has expressed her newly-found and politically convenient admiration for Generation Z.

In a November 2023 event hosted by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in Houston, Texas, Harris declared, “I Love Gen Z, I Love Gen Z,” before highlighting that those born in 2005 are now 18 years old.

In December 2023, Harris made a similar remark. “I will confess I love Gen Z. I love Gen Z. It will be a humbling moment for some of us to realize that anyone who is 18 now was born in 2005 and what that means for them,” she said at the time.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Former 2024 Primary Opponent Endorses Trump for President

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com