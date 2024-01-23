Biden Attacks Trump for Protecting Unborn Babies

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden has unveiled a campaign ad criticizing former President Donald Trump for his purported involvement in the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that infamously dubbed abortion as a federal right.

First reported by Fox News on Monday, the ad features Dr. Austin Dennard, a Texas-based OB/GYN, who claimed she was forced to travel out of state to obtain an abortion for her unborn baby with a fatal condition that offered “absolutely no chance of survival.”

“Having this beautiful, messy, chaotic, but wonderful family, it’s the joy of my life,” Dennard declared in the ad. ”I never thought that I would need an abortion for a planned pregnancy. But I did. Two years ago, I became pregnant with a baby I desperately wanted.”

Biden campaign’s new ad “Forced” focused on abortion, featuring an OB/GYN in Texas and mother of 3, who was forced to flee her state when she learned that a planned pregnancy put her at risk, “because of Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/q4jxqiCKOH — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 21, 2024

Dennard accused the state of Texas of depriving women of the choice to end pregnancies like hers due to strict abortion laws following the overturning of Roe.

“The choice was completely taken away. I was to continue my pregnancy, putting my life at risk. It’s every woman’s worst nightmare, and it was absolutely unbearable,” she said, before hailing Biden: “We need leaders that will protect our rights, and not take them away. And that’s Joe Biden and [Vice President] Kamala Harris.”

Accompanied by images of Biden and Harris, the contentious ad concludes with a voiceover of Biden: “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.”

Roe, decided on Jan. 22, 1973, marked a victory in the pro-abortion movement, with the Supreme Court fabricating a constitutional right to abortion. The case triggered decades-long battles over the right to life and what Democrats have conveniently termed as “women’s reproductive” right.

However, on June 24, 2022, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Court’s conservative majority — Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — ruled that the Constitution does not guarantee a federal right to abortion, returning the power to the states.

Notably, Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch, all appointed by Trump, played key roles in the decision to overturn Roe, seen as a significant victory for the Trump administration.

The Biden campaign have seized on the pro-life victory to portray Republicans as so-called “extremist.”

Donald Trump ended Roe v. Wade. And women across America are living with the consequences. pic.twitter.com/A02vUuuJBv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 22, 2024

In a statement released on Monday, Biden claimed: “Fifty-one years ago today, the Supreme Court recognized a woman’s constitutional right to make deeply personal decisions with her doctor—free from the interference of politicians.”

On other hand, Trump has long campaigned on his pro-life record, often hailing his Supreme Court nominees.