Wednesday, December 13, 2023

WH Admits Knowledge of Hunter Biden’s Plan to Defy Subpoena

'As you know Hunter Biden is a private citizen...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Hunter Biden lashed out at Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the Capitol he will only testify before a congressional committee in public. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The White House admitted to being “familiar” with Hunter Biden’s intention to defy a congressional subpoena compelling his testimony in an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. 

“The president was certainly familiar with what his son was going to say and I think what you saw was from the heart, from his son,” claimed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday.

Hunter Biden on Wednesday refused to comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his deposition regarding growing accusations of political corruption, bribery and an illegal influence-peddling scheme involving his father. 

Instead, Hunter Biden drove to Congress and held an impromptu press conference outside Capitol Hill, accusing House Republicans of orchestrating a political witch hunt against his father. He also requested a public hearing rather than a private deposition.

Jean-Pierre was asked whether Biden saw the headline-grabbing press conference before she admitted that the president had prior knowledge of Hunter Biden’s plan to skip the deposition. 

“As you know Hunter Biden is a private citizen and I certainly would refer you to his representatives,” she added. “You’ve heard me say this. You’ve heard the president say this. When it comes to the president and the first lady, they’re proud of him.”

 

When pressed about whether Biden believed subpoenas could be ignored, Jean-Pierre pushed back, saying, “I’m just not going to speak on that.” 

She also declined to disclose the last time the president and his son had spoken, asserting, “I’m also not going to get into private conversations that the president has with his family.”

In response to Hunter Biden’s failure to appear before Congress for a closed-door deposition, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, threatened to pursue a contempt of Congress charge against the first son. 

“We’re disappointed that he [Hunter] didn’t show up. I mean, he was just across the way at the Capitol. You think he could come here and sit for questions,” Jordan told reporters on Wednesday, later adding, “And frankly, we’ll also, I think, look at contempt proceedings as we move forward.”

