Hunter Biden Defies House Subpoena, Grandstands Outside Capitol

(Headline USA) Hunter Biden blasted House Republicans for investigating his family’s business dealings after defying a congressional deposition on Wednesday, accusing lawmakers of belittling his recovery from drug addiction, NBC News reported.

“For six years, I have been a target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine shouting, ‘Where’s Hunter?’ Well, here’s my answer. I am here,” he said.

The first son was ordered by the House Oversight Committee to appear before lawmakers for a closed-door deposition this week, but he refused to show up, demanding instead that the committee make the hearing public.

In a press conference on Capitol Hill, Hunter Biden claimed the only reason he showed up in Washington at all was to “make sure that the House committees’ illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence and lies.”

The one-time drug-addict—who is presumably in recovery, despite recent indications to the contrary—also reiterated his bizarre claim that Republicans were trying to “kill” him and accused them of using the investigation to “undermine” the reelection campaign of his father, President Joe Biden.

“They just began to attack, and attack, and attack, and, you know, addiction provides for a lot of openings for people,” Hunter Biden said. “They’re trying to kill me through other means.”

Hunter admitted that, “in the depths of my addiction,” he was “extremely irresponsible” with his finances, but insisted that Joe Biden had nothing to do with his influence-peddling scheme.

“Not as a practicing lawyer, as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist,” he said, adding that Joe Biden has only ever “devoted his entire life to service.”

The comments come just days after Hunter Biden was slapped with nine new criminal charges for tax fraud as a result of special counsel David Weiss’s investigation, and just hours before House Republicans voted to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.