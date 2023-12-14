Chutkan Pauses Trump 2020 Election Case as SCOTUS Considers Presidential Immunity

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The criminal case involving former President Trump’s alleged 2020 election interference has been temporarily halted as the Supreme Court considers Trump’s claim of presidential immunity in the matter.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, appointed during the Obama administration, paused the case following the Court’s agreement to review Trump’s assertions of immunity from federal prosecution over his purported involvement in challenging the 2020 election results.

According to the New York Post, Chutkan filed a three-page document stating that “any further proceedings that would move this case towards trial or impose additional burdens of litigation on defendant” will be put on hold until the Court formally decides whether to hear the case.

The NY Post noted that the embattled leftist judge upheld a contentious gag order against the former president despite her decision to pause the case.

The case originates from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s decision to prosecute Trump for his alleged actions to undermine the 2020 elections in what the DOJ has described as an illegal effort to maintain power.

The former president, currently eyeing the White House in 2024, faces four criminal charges related to his statements about the 2020 election. However, Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges, dismissing them as part of what he raises the alarm over a potential ploy to sabotage his presidential aspirations.

Furthermore, Trump’s legal team has long contended that he is shielded from criminal prosecution due to the actions being taken during his presidential tenure.

Moreover, the Trump defense has also asserted that Trump enjoys immunity from prosecution because the U.S. Senate acquitted him of similar charges stemming from a Democrat-led impeachment during the final days of his administration.

In a lengthy and fiery post on Truth Social, Trump criticized Smith as “Deranged” and a “nut job” prosecutor, highlighting the special counsel’s move to request the Court expedite its decision on Trump’s immunity before the scheduled March 4 trial.

“So Deranged Jack Smith, the Biden appointed ‘nut job’ prosecutor with a big record of loses because he goes too far, wants to RUSH,RUSH,RUSH to the Supreme Court on the important matter of Presidential Immunity, something which is so basic to America that it should be automatic,” Trump said.

“He doesn’t want to go to our Highest Court with a loss, or negative opinion, but what he does want to do is INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, hoping to damage Biden’s POLITICAL OPPONENT,” he added.