U.S. Military Academy Drops ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ from Mission Statement

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The once-prestigious U.S. Military Academy at West Point has dropped part of its motto that read, “Duty, Honor, Country,” Newsmax reported.

The cutting of the language signals the excising of the commitments that the American military’s officers-in-training used to follow. The words will be replaced, according to one proposal, by the phrase “Army Values.”

As a result, the new motto would read: “To build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets to be commissioned leaders of character committed to the Army Values and ready for a lifetime of service to the Army and Nation.”

Some of the military’s top officers approved of the change.

For instance, Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland penned a letter to cadets and supporters on Monday, suggesting that jettisoning commitments to honor or country is part of a self-examination process.

“Our responsibility to produce leaders to fight and win our nation’s wars requires us to assess ourselves regularly,” he wrote. “Thus, over the past year and a half, working with leaders from across West Point and external stakeholders, we reviewed our vision, mission, and strategy to serve this purpose.”

The move should come as no surprise, however, given the military’s recent commitment not to winning wars, but to appeasing said “external stakeholders.”

Already in Washington there is a movement gaining strength to use the United States military used as a naturalization path for illegal immigrants.

Journalist Tucker Carlson compared such a move to the military situation in late Roman Empire, the army of which was filled with foreigners who eventually turned on the Roman citizens themselves.

In any case, the military academies have long incorporated into their curricula woke ideologies sucha as critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion, according to William Jacobson, a Cornell Law School professor and founder of Legal Insurrection.

“Do we really want our future military officers to view themselves and the troops they will command through an obsessive racial lens?” Jacobson asked in 2022. “Is military cohesion and effectiveness improved by putting people into racial and ethnic boxes?”