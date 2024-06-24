Quantcast
Monday, June 24, 2024

‘We Don’t Use the Term ‘Illegal”: MSNBC Host Defends Criminals, Attacks Heritage Boss

'That's sweet...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Dr. Kevin Roberts, the president of the conservative Heritage Foundation, drove an MSNBC panel into a frenzy when he exposed the harsh realities of President Joe Biden’s deadly open border policies. 

At one point, Roberts forced the MSNBC host to defend illegal aliens accused of murdering American citizens, insisting that MSNBC does not use the term “illegal alien.” 

On Tuesday, Roberts appeared on MSNBC’s The Weekend with Symone Sanders-Townsend, a former Biden White House spokesperson. The conservative leader discussed Project 2025 and the immigration policies of a potential second Trump administration. 

“We don’t like that… we don’t use the term illegal. Undocumented individuals,” Sanders-Townsend cynically interjected as Roberts and guest Michael Steele discussed the horrific crimes committed by illegal aliens. 

In response, Roberts sharply retorted, “That’s sweet. They are illegal aliens.” 

Sanders-Townsend, known for her dramatic reactions, turned toward Roberts. “You’re weaponizing an horrific murder to smear 11 million people and that’s what unfortunate,” the insufferable MSNBC host continued. 

“That’s a laughable assertion. What Joe Biden is doing is weaponizing the entire government,’ Roberts shot back. 

Unable to handle the hard truth about Biden’s illegal immigration policies, Sanders-Townsend loudly responded, “Before we let you go, Dr. Roberts. I want to ask you about abortion because it is an issue that is on top of mind for folks all over the country.” 

Earlier in the interview, when asked whether the immigration plan involved going “door to door,” Roberts responded, “There’s going to be a lot of self-deportation. Secondly, there are great plans using the Department of Homeland Security to return these people back to south of the border.” 

He continued, “A lot of them are committing crimes, like murdering the 12-year-old girl in Houston.” He referred to Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old brutally strangled by two illegal aliens from Venezuela, according to law enforcement. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Obama Operatives Devised Plan to Label Trump Supporters as Terrorists
Next article
Leftist ‘Fact-Checker’ Admits: Trump Never Called Neo-Nazis ‘Very Fine People’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com