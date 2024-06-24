‘We Don’t Use the Term ‘Illegal”: MSNBC Host Defends Criminals, Attacks Heritage Boss

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Dr. Kevin Roberts, the president of the conservative Heritage Foundation, drove an MSNBC panel into a frenzy when he exposed the harsh realities of President Joe Biden’s deadly open border policies.

At one point, Roberts forced the MSNBC host to defend illegal aliens accused of murdering American citizens, insisting that MSNBC does not use the term “illegal alien.”

On Tuesday, Roberts appeared on MSNBC’s The Weekend with Symone Sanders-Townsend, a former Biden White House spokesperson. The conservative leader discussed Project 2025 and the immigration policies of a potential second Trump administration.

“We don’t like that… we don’t use the term illegal. Undocumented individuals,” Sanders-Townsend cynically interjected as Roberts and guest Michael Steele discussed the horrific crimes committed by illegal aliens.

In response, Roberts sharply retorted, “That’s sweet. They are illegal aliens.”

Sanders-Townsend, known for her dramatic reactions, turned toward Roberts. “You’re weaponizing an horrific murder to smear 11 million people and that’s what unfortunate,” the insufferable MSNBC host continued.

“That’s a laughable assertion. What Joe Biden is doing is weaponizing the entire government,’ Roberts shot back.

Unable to handle the hard truth about Biden’s illegal immigration policies, Sanders-Townsend loudly responded, “Before we let you go, Dr. Roberts. I want to ask you about abortion because it is an issue that is on top of mind for folks all over the country.”

Earlier in the interview, when asked whether the immigration plan involved going “door to door,” Roberts responded, “There’s going to be a lot of self-deportation. Secondly, there are great plans using the Department of Homeland Security to return these people back to south of the border.”

He continued, “A lot of them are committing crimes, like murdering the 12-year-old girl in Houston.” He referred to Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old brutally strangled by two illegal aliens from Venezuela, according to law enforcement.