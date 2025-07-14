‘Pentagon’s Ghostbusters’ Spending Millions on Probing ‘Supernatural Entities’

(José Niño, Headline USA) For years, a clandestine group within the Pentagon funneled public funds into bizarre paranormal investigations, with some officials claiming encounters with supernatural entities and psychic phenomena.

A New York Post investigation by journalist Steven Greenstreet uncovered how a clandestine group of high-ranking U.S. government officials—nicknamed “The Pentagon’s Ghostbusters”—have spent decades channeling taxpayer money into secretive paranormal investigations, including UFOs, ghosts, and monsters.

Central to the exposé is Robert Bigelow, a real estate billionaire and owner of Skinwalker Ranch, whose company received the bulk of a $22 million Pentagon allocation secured by Senator Harry Reid in 2008 for the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP).

The program’s true purpose was concealed from oversight, with Greenstreet noting, “No one outside the rogue group knew what the money was actually being spent on.”

Among the key figures is Jessica Wyatt, a division chief at the Defense Intelligence Agency, who describes encountering a “half beaver, half dinosaur creature” at Skinwalker Ranch and later experiencing poltergeist activity at her home. Jay Stratton, a decorated Marine and senior intelligence officer, claims his most terrifying experience was not in combat but at the ranch, where he was haunted by supernatural entities.

The report also links Navy pilot Alex Dietrich, known for the 2004 “Tic-Tac” UFO sighting, to Pentagon paranormal investigators.

Other officials, such as Pentagon scientist Sarah Gam, claim psychic abilities gained after a near-death experience. Gam claimed that during surgery, she briefly died, then visited heaven, encountered God, and came back with newfound psychic powers.

Army veteran and Pentagon analyst Kevin Brown alleges he is haunted by the ghost of a 12-year-old girl, while Air Force reservist David Grush expanded a top-secret program to include UFO research, only for it to be shut down for “lack of merit.”

The investigation further reveals that the government itself spread fake UFO stories to mask classified technology, with Greenstreet reporting, “The U.S. government itself was the source of many of these paranormal UFO claims.” This has raised grave national security concerns.

In 2023, then-Sen. Marco Rubio, (R-Fla.) warned, “Either they’re telling the truth…or we have people in really important positions of government, who are crazy and who are out there making up stories and who are still in positions of importance. Either one is a big problem.” Sean Kirkpatrick, former director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, describes the phenomenon as a “zealous paranormal religion inside the U.S. government.”