Quantcast
Monday, June 24, 2024

Leftist ‘Fact-Checker’ Admits: Trump Never Called Neo-Nazis ‘Very Fine People’

'Kind of amazing that this would pop up now...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: Facebook via the Center Square

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A self-proclaimed leftist “fact-checker” site has delivered some harsh truths about then-President Donald Trump’s 2017 speech regarding the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

Snopes acknowledged that Trump never called neo-Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people,” debunking a long-standing assertion by the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden. 

“In a news conference after the rally protesting the planned removal of a Confederate statue, Trump did say there were ‘very fine people on both sides,’ referring to the protesters and the counterprotesters,” Snopes wrote in a fact-check published on Thursday.

“He said in the same statement he wasn’t talking about neo-Nazis and white nationalists, who he said should be ‘condemned totally,’” Snopes added, referring to Trump. 

It’s unclear why Snopes took seven years to correct the record.

As a candidate, Biden cited the false assertion that Trump referred to neo-Nazis as “very fine people” as a reason for running for president.  

In his 2020 campaign announcement video, Biden falsely claimed, “The President of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I’d ever seen in my lifetime.” 

Several conservatives reacted forcefully to the Snopes fact-check on Twitter, expressing their views on the belated correction:

 

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘We Don’t Use the Term ‘Illegal”: MSNBC Host Defends Criminals, Attacks Heritage Boss

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com