Monday, July 14, 2025

Trump: Ukraine to Pay for More U.S. Patriot Missiles

'I haven't agreed on the number yet, but they're going to have some. Because they do need protection...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
An M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) is assembled at Lockheed Martin's weapons plant, Thursday, March 14, 2024 in Camden, Ark. (AP Photo/Tara Copp)

(, The Center Square) The U.S. will send more Patriot missiles to Ukraine to help in its ongoing war with Russia but the European Union will pay for them, President Donald Trump said Sunday.

“I haven’t agreed on the number yet, but they’re going to have some. Because they do need protection,” Trump said. “But the European Union is paying for it. We’re not paying anything for it. But we will send it, and it’ll be good news for us, we will send them Patriots, which they desperately need.”

Trump plans to meet Monday with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the ongoing war and NATO’s roll in helping defend Ukraine.

“I’m going to have a meeting with the Secretary General coming in tomorrow,” Trump also said Sunday. “But we basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military. And they are going to pay us 100% for them. And that’s the way we want it.”

Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for continuing to bomb Ukraine despite ongoing peace negotiations.

Putin “talks nice, and then he bombs everybody in the evening,” Trump said. “It’s a little bit of a problem there. I don’t like it.”

Trump has been critical of NATO spending on defense but last month he said he got most of the 32 member nations to agree to increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Pentagon’s Ghostbusters’ Spending Millions on Probing ‘Supernatural Entities’
Next article
‘Trans’ Inmate Says He Sent Bombs to Federal Buildings to Raise Awareness for Prison Abuse

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com