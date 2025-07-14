‘Trans’ Inmate Says He Sent Bombs to Federal Buildings to Raise Awareness for Prison Abuse

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Transgender prison inmate David Cassady has filed a memorandum asking for leniency ahead of his sentencing for mailing explosives to federal buildings in 2020—claiming that his actions were inspired by the desire to expose abuse at Phillips State Prison in Georgia.

Cassady, 55, a convicted violent rapist already serving life behind bars, was indicted in April 2024 on multiple federal charges for constructing and mailing bombs to federal facilities, including a Justice Department office in Washington DC. Ironically, the indictment came as the DOJ was supporting Cassady’s lawsuit against Georgia to force the state to fund his sex-change operation.

In other words, the DOJ filed an amicus brief in support of an inmate who apparently tried bombing the DOJ, according to the DOJ. To add a drop of stupidity, the DOJ refers to Cassady as a female in the sex-change litigation, but calls him a man in the bombing case.

In any event, the public now has a chance to see what motivated Cassady. The trans inmate filed an apparent manifesto last week as part of his sentencing memorandum, which asks the judge to send him to a federal facility instead of state prison to avoid further abuse.

According to Cassady, he was knife-raped by a Blood gang member in 2018, and his “lover,” Steven, was stabbed 14 times trying to protect him. Two days later, Cassady said his “trans sister,” Joseph “JoJo” Pagen, was murdered by a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters.

This 'trans' inmate filed an apparent manifesto w/ his sentencing memorandum last week, saying that he sent bombs to federal buildings to raise awareness of abuse taking place inside the Georgia prison system. He said he wanted to do “something that would sound the alarm deep… https://t.co/b2ynTgrUOD pic.twitter.com/ocE48adZNc — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) July 14, 2025

That’s when Cassady said he decided to infiltrate the Ghost Face Gangsters to avenge his friends.

“My plan would be carried out under the code name ‘Operation Standpoint.’ I was walking a very dangerous tightrope, and I knew it,” Cassady said in the manifesto. “I knew of no other way to pull this strategic plan off than to work clandestine to infiltrate Ghost Face, even if it meant the possibility of getting myself arrested or even killed.”

Cassady became involved with the Ghost Face Gangsters by apparently seducing one of the members that was his cellmate, according to his manifesto. However, the two found themselves wrapped up in a murder-for-hire investigation, and Cassady was thrown into solitary confinement, where he was brutally tortured.

At one point, Cassady said he tried killing himself in solitary. He hung himself unconscious, and said he slipped into the spirit realm. There, he saw his murdered trans sister “JoJo,” as well as a black female inmate who was put to death in the facility decades ago. The black inmate said she was Cassady’s guardian angel, according to his manifesto.

“I’m the reason you’re still alive for I have cut you down. Night afer night I’ve watched over and protected you,” the black ghost told Cassady, he said.

Cassady said he then realized he needed to do “something that would sound the alarm deep within the halls of the Justice Department.” The next evening, Cassady watched a domestic terrorism documentary on the History Channel—and that’s when he set his mind on explosives.

“On December 31st, 2019, I tediously began collecting materials required to construct five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs),” Cassady wrote. The inmate mailed two IEDs to the federal buildings, while handing three others to the prison warden.

Hours later, Cassady was interrogated by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. He wasn’t charged for roughly another four years. During that time, Cassady’s manifesto suggests that he may have acted as an undercover informant.

“I engaged in illegal activities of the unthinkable kind to strengthen my cover and intelligence gathering within Ghost Face Gangsters. Activities most intelligence assets would rather shy away from,” the manifesto says, adding that Ghost Face leader Chad Ashley Allen made him an affiliate member of the group. Allen was accused in 2023 of trafficking drugs in prison.

“I was able to identify a plausible terrorist plot,” the manifesto says, adding that he provided the information to law enforcement.

Cassady’s manifesto further suggests that Biden’s DOJ may have delayed his case because the DOJ was also supporting his lawsuit against Georgia, which is now in limbo.

In his manifesto, the inmate thanked the DOJ for its “mercy.”

“By deferring detention, you allowed me to further my transition, completing portions of the long-awaited gender affirming surgery,” Cassady said in conclusion.

A sentencing date for the inmate has yet to be set.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.