Report: Ghislaine Maxwell Willing to Testify to Congress about Epstein Files

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Mail reported Sunday that convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to spill the beans to Congress about her former boyfriend and criminal accomplice, deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story,” an anonymous source who knows Maxwell told the Daily Mail.

“No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.”

The Daily Mail’s report comes as the Trump administration is trying to bury the Epstein scandal. Earlier this month, the Justice Department released a memo stating that Epstein had no clients, he didn’t blackmail anyone, and that there was no foul play involved in his Aug. 10, 2019, prison death.

Trump himself lashed out at a reporter last week for asking about Epstein.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said.

“At a time like this,” he added, “where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas, it just seems like a desecration.”

The president later took to his website, Truth Social, to declare that the Epstein files were a similar hoax to Russiagate.

Despite Trump’s attempts to bury the story, even some of his most diehard supporters are still calling for transparency in the Epstein case.

Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging after he was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019. But his lawyers contested that claim. Skeptics point to malfunctioning surveillance cameras, sleeping guards, and broken bones in Epstein’s neck as indications that his death was something other than suicide.

Because of Epstein’s extensive fraternization with high-profile politicians and celebrities such as Bill Clinton, former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, Prince Andrew and Bill Gates and many more, some claim that Epstein’s death was actually a hit job to silence him. Proponents of that theory include Maxwell, who’s serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked, and I wondered, ‘How did this happen?’ Because I was sure he was going to appeal, and I was sure he was covered by the non-prosecution agreement,” Maxwell told British reporter Jeremy Kyle of TalkTV in 2023.

"I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked and I wondered how it had happened." Speaking on Jeffrey Epstein's death, Ghislaine Maxwell says she didn't know "he was so awful" and in hindsight "wishes that she had never met him".@JKyleOfficial | #GhislaineTalkTV pic.twitter.com/8kjFfQAVB5 — Jeremy Kyle Live (@JeremyKyleLive) January 23, 2023

The non-prosecution agreement referenced by Maxwell was a sweetheart deal Epstein signed with the Department of Justice in 2008, in which he pleaded guilty to a state charge of procuring for prostitution a girl below the age of 18. Epstein was housed in a private wing of the Palm Beach County Stockade, and was reportedly allowed to leave the jail on “work release” for up to 12 hours a day.

After the Miami Herald published an expose on Epstein and his non-prosecution agreement in late 2018, Epstein was arrested again on July 6, 2019, on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.