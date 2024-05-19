Quantcast
Sunday, May 19, 2024

Eastman Arrested in Arizona 2020 Case, Despite No Role in Alleged Crimes

'I had zero communications with the electors in Arizona, zero involvement...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
John Eastman
John Eastman / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Attorney John Eastman, who represented former President Donald Trump in 2020 election-related lawsuits, was arrested in Arizona over allegations by Democratic prosecutors that he was involved in efforts to challenge the state’s election results.

Eastman refuted the prosecution’s claims, asserting that he was never involved in any Arizona-related litigation and had no communications with individuals in Arizona about the alleged alternate elector plan. 

“I, of course, pled not guilty,” Eastman told reporters outside the courthouse on Friday. “I had zero communications with the electors in Arizona, zero involvement in any of the election litigation in Arizona or legislative hearings.”

Expressing confidence in his acquittal, he added, “I’m confident that with the laws faithfully applied I will be fully exonerated at the end of this process.” 

Eastman is the first Republican to be arrested following the grand jury indictments announced by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a far-left Democrat who assumed office in 2023. 

The charges also name Trump as an “unindicted co-conspirator.” Notably, this prosecution comes just months before the former president will face President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election. 

Other individuals facing charges include former Trump campaign attorneys Boris Epshteyn, Christina Bobb, Jenna Ellis and former White House official Michael Roman. 

The attorney general’s office initially announced charges against former Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and others, including Tyler Bowyer, Nancy Cottle, Jacob Hoffman, Anthony Kern, James Lamon, Robert Montgomery, Samuel Moorhead, Lorraine Pellegrino, Gregory Safsten and Michael Ward. 

Mayes announced the charges last month and quickly defended her decision to prosecute Republicans just months before a presidential election. 

“We conducted a thorough and professional investigation over the past 13 months into the fake electors scheme in our state,” she claimed. 

Addressing the timing of the charges, just months before the 2024 presidential election, she added, “I understand for some of you today didn’t come fast enough. And I know I’ll be criticized by others for conducting this investigation at all.”

She continued, “But as I’ve stated before, and we’ll say here again, today, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Watchdog Warns of Oreo-Maker’s Ties to Radical Globalist, Marxist Organizations

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com