Corporate Watchdog Calls Out Oreo for Supporting Child-Groomers

(National Legal and Policy Center) As Oreo prepares to make a splash with its first Super Bowl commercial in 10 years, the National Legal and Policy Center released a 30-second video that delivered stinging criticism of the cookie brand over its longtime partnership with PFLAG.



The LGBT advocacy group condones gender transition treatments for children as young as 3 years old, and battles to make sure books with explicit content are allowed in public schools and libraries.

NLPC owns stock in Oreo’s parent company, Mondelez International, and will sponsor a shareholder proposal at the annual meeting in May.

The nonprofit corporate watchdog and shareholder activist initiated its campaign to highlight the cookie-maker’s inappropriate relationship with PFLAG after it noticed the brand’s social media accounts—primarily on Twitter—were heavily populated with posts in support of PFLAG’s various narratives, causes and social advocacy.

Oreo has promoted various short films, special packaging and fundraisers, utilizing the company’s popularity and resources to advance PFLAG’s agenda.

Coming out doesn’t happen just once. It’s a journey that needs love and courage every step of the way. Share our new film 👇 and let someone know you’re their #LifelongAlly. pic.twitter.com/S5ipPxZRON — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) April 4, 2022

The pro-transgender ideology group lobbies against laws that seek to protect children from indoctrination efforts and so-called “gender affirming” medical treatments before they are mature enough to make such decisions, and also laws that protect kids from so-called “transition care” without their parents’ consent.

In October Oreo also co-sponsored PFLAG’s National Convention, where the theme was “Learning with Love.” The meeting’s first session was titled, “Let Freedom Read! Read with Love to Support Inclusive Books and Education.”

PFLAG characterizes its gender ideology indoctrination efforts in schools as a so-called prevention against alleged “censorship.” PFLAG co-sponsors a “banned books” website as part of a coalition that includes the Marxist-led American Library Association.

Titles such as “This Book is Gay,” “Gender Queer,” “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “Flamer” and “Lawn Boy” are among the stories with explicit content that PFLAG and its allies believe should be easily accessed by kids.

“Oreo is a beloved brand with a strong identity and a reputation for connecting with all ages, especially kids, because it’s not only delicious, but fun,” said Paul Chesser, director of NLPC’s Corporate Integrity Project.

“Now the cookie’s image-managers are taking it down the same dangerous path that Bud Light, Disney and Target have trodden, which led to extensive brand destruction,” Chesser added. “We urge Mondelez to terminate Oreo’s controversial relationships before it’s too late.”

NLPC is asking the board of directors “to examine the risks and consequences of the Company’s associations with external organizations, to determine whether they threaten the growth and sustainability of the Company,” according to its shareholder proposal.

“We call upon our fellow shareholders to join us to express concern to the Mondelez board and to Chairman/CEO Dirk van de Put over this treacherous direction in which Oreo has turned,” said NLPC Chairman Peter Flaherty. “If they don’t, perhaps parents and consumers will have something to say about it.”