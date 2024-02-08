Elon Musk Backs Gina Carano’s Lawsuit aAgainst ‘Woke’ Disney

(Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk revealed this week he was backing a lawsuit by canceled Mandalorian actress Gina Carano against Disney.

Carano, who played Cara Dune in the hit Star Wars spin-off, was dropped from the show in 2021 after she questioned mask mandates during the pandemic and railed against cancel culture. She was also dropped by her talent agency, United Talent Agency.

In the lawsuit filed in a California federal court on Tuesday, Carano accused “woke” Disney of punishing her for her political beliefs.

“A short time ago in a galaxy not so far away, Defendants made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire,” the complaint said.

Carano, a former mixed-martial-arts fighter, asked the court to order Disney to reinstate her to the Mandalorian and grant her compensatory damages of up to $75,000, plus additional emotional distress and punitive damages.

Musk invited anyone else who had been harmed by Disney’s woke agenda to “join” the legal efforts against the company.

“Please let us know if you would like to join the lawsuit against Disney,” he tweeted.

Please let us know if you would like to join the lawsuit against Disney https://t.co/FnMxhUQvVA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022 and renamed it X, is supporting Carano’s efforts through the social-media company’ legal team.

He vowed to back any legal action for users who had been discriminated against at work because of their posts on the platform.

“As a sign of X Corp’s commitment to free speech, we’re proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano’s lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination,” said Joe Benarroch, the company’s head of business operations.

Musk has been feuding with Disney CEO Bob Iger ever since the company pulled its advertising last year, claiming the platform was too hateful under Musk’s leadership.

In response, during a November business conference sponsored by the New York Times, Musk told Iger and other boycotters to “Go f**k yourself.”