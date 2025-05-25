Sunday, May 25, 2025

WATCH: Trump Signs Executive Orders to Help Nuclear Industry in U.S.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said the orders marked “a huge day for the nuclear industry..."

Posted by Headline USA Editor
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(Morgan Sweeney, The Center Square)  – President Donald Trump signed several executive orders on nuclear energy Friday that Trump said would make the U.S. the “real power” in the industry.

From the White House: President Trump Signs Executive Orders in the Oval Office, May 23, 2025

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said the orders marked “a huge day for the nuclear industry,” enabling America to pursue nuclear innovation in ways it hasn’t done for decades.

“Mark this day on your calendar. This is going to turn the clock back on over 50 years of overregulation of the industry,” Burgum said. 

Each of the executive orders addresses issues that have stifled the industry’s growth in the U.S. and in doing so, promote energy independence, Burgum said. A key priority of the Trump administration has been making America less dependent on foreign countries economically and in terms of energy production, as the administration sees American dependence on other countries as a national security vulnerability. 

Assistant to the President and White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf explained each of the orders at the president’s signing session. Several focus mostly on peeling back regulations, while others activate new permissions or programs to spur industry growth.

One order centers on changes to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“Before 1978, there were 133 reactors built in the United States. Since 1978, only two new commercial reactors have come online. That’s because of overregulation,” Scharf said. 

In recalibrating the commission, the administration hopes to clear the way for the industry to expand to quadruple the current amount of nuclear power production within the next 25 years.

Another order, as others of Trump’s executive orders have done, invokes emergency powers through the Defense Production Act, expanding the president’s powers related to domestic industry. Both Trump and former President Joe Biden have invoked the Defense Production Act for national defense and emergency preparedness reasons throughout their terms.

In this case, it’s to “spur a closer collaboration with private industry to ensure that we have the fuel supplies we need for a modernized nuclear energy sector,” Scharf said. The order also aims to boost the development of a nuclear energy sector workforce, as well as some other key industry “building blocks.”

Another aims to speed up the permitting process for new types of nuclear technology like micro-reactors, small modular reactors, and Generation IV and Generation III+ reactors, which have “revolutionary potential,” according to the order.  Within that goal, the order directs the establishment of a new pilot program for reactor construction with the target of having three reactors operating by July 4, 2026. 

Several industry leaders were also present at the orders’ signing to affirm how they would accelerate growth for their companies.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
WATCH: Trump Defends Tariffs, Says Apple Could Build iPhones in U.S.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com