FBI Official Charged w/ Sexual Battery

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An FBI supervisor based in Virginia has reportedly been charged with felony sexual battery in Indiana.

Fox59 in Indianapolis reported Friday that charges against FBI supervisor Timothy Healy, 46, were unsealed Friday afternoon.

“The investigation began in October 2025. That’s when Indiana State Police began to investigate an allegation of sexual battery against Healy,” Fox59 reported. “Although the prosecutor wouldn’t talk about the case, state police say the prosecutor’s office took the case to a grand jury. That grand jury handed down an indictment against Healy in late April.”

The news site added that Healy was visiting someone he knew in Indianapolis when the alleged crime took place. Further details aren’t public yet.

MORE: The indictment was just unsealed and is attached below: https://t.co/675t1nWc09 pic.twitter.com/p5kS8rv0LR — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) May 8, 2026

Healy reportedly surrendered himself to police before being released on $5,000 cash bond.

The FBI still lists Healy on its website—listing him as a supervisory agent who serves with the bureau’s Crisis Negotiation Unit in Quantico, Virginia.

Healy also had a bio on Georgetown University’s website, but that has been removed. According to an archived version of the deleted page, Healy has some 23 years of federal service under his belt.

“Tim merges academic, scholarly, and practitioners experience to advance structured-professional decision-making during crisis incidents. Tim has published numerous articles on hostage and kidnap for ransom negotiations in the National Tactical Officers Association Official Publication, Criminal Justice and Behavior, and the FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin,” the deleted Georgetown University bio says.

“Tim is a High-Value Detainee Interrogation Group Augmentee, FBI Adjunct Faculty Instructor, and FBI National Academy Session 291 Graduate. He was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army where he deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.”

The FBI reportedly declined to comment.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.