Trump Accuses Schumer of Election ‘Interference’ with New York Task Force

(Chris Wade, The Center Square) President Donald Trump is ripping Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for hiring former Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder to help oversee New York’s congressional redistricting plans.

In a social media post, Trump accused Schumer and other top New York Democrats of trying to “interfere in our elections” with a newly launched Election Integrity Task Force that will be headed by Holder, attorney Marc Elias and other Democratic luminaries. The president claimed the task force is part of a move by Democrats to “rig” the midterms.

“Palestinian Chuck Schumer is hiring Eric Holder, famous for handing guns to Mexican cartels under the Barack Hussein Obama administration, as part of a Democrat-led ‘Election Integrity Group’ that will no doubt try to suppress Republican voters, and interfere in our Elections,” Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday night.

“This is the same disgusting individual who was responsible for the fake Russia dossier from a foreign nation to meddle in the 2016 Election, which I won in historic fashion,” Trump said. “The Democrats are totally unhinged and we will not allow them to threaten the integrity of our Elections.”

Schumer responded on Monday by suggesting the president is trying to detract public attention from his policies’ impact on the economy and his sagging poll numbers, and vowing to press on with Democratic redistricting plans.

“Donald Trump had another meltdown about me yesterday. Why? His war is failing. His tariffs have led to skyrocketing prices. His poll numbers are plummeting,” Schumer posted on X. “We will not let him intimidate voters at the polls in November. His incoherent rants do not phase us.”

Last week, Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced the creation of the task force to push for redistricting in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that weakened a landmark Civil Rights-era law. Democrats are also targeting Colorado, Illinois and Maryland for redistricting. Trump has also criticized Jeffries for his pledge to wage “maximum warfare” against Republicans’ redistricting plans.

To be sure, unlike other states looking to redraw their political maps, any redistricting changes to New York’s congressional districts wouldn’t take effect until the 2028 elections.

New York’s bipartisan redistricting commission approved a plan last year after the state’s highest court ordered new congressional maps for the 2024 election. The ruling was viewed as a major win for Democrats seeking to redraw the state’s maps after a chaotic redistricting process during the November 2022 midterm elections.

The state’s congressional districts are currently split 19 to 7 in favor of Democrats, who also control the state Legislature and the governor’s office. New York is viewed as a battleground in the upcoming midterm elections, when control of Congress is up for grabs.

Trump said Republicans will be reviving their “Election Integrity Army” put into place during the 2024 election elections for the upcoming midterm elections “to preserve the sanctity of each legal vote.”

“We will be doing the same again in 2026, but it will be much bigger and stronger,” Trump said. “All Americans should have their voices be heard by casting a vote. Be assured this Election will be fair!”