Kamala Called Anderson Cooper ‘Motherf*****’ after Biden Senility Interview: Book

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Kamala Harris blasted CNN host Anderson Cooper as a “motherf**ker” after he pressed her on Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, according to the book Original Sin.

The former vice president unleashed the tirade following a June interview about Biden’s cognitive fitness as he campaigned for re-election, noted authors Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

“This motherf**ker doesn’t treat me like the damn vice president of the United States, she said to colleagues,” they recounted. “I thought we were better than that.”

During that infamous interview, Cooper challenged Harris on whether Biden could serve another four years after stumbling through the debate against Trump on June 27, 2024.

Millions of Americans witnessed Biden struggling to speak coherently, whispering answers and appearing diminished on screen. Democrats quickly grew concerned that their years-long cover-up of Biden’s decline was no longer sustainable.

When asked about Democrats’ demands that Biden step aside and make room for a younger nominee for president, Harris shot back: “Listen, people can debate on style points.”

She continued, “I got the point that you’re making about a one-and-a-half-hour debate tonight; I’m talking about three and a half years of performance and work that has been historic.”

Original Sin noted that Harris took offense at Cooper’s questions. This was unsurprising, as the White House had grown accustomed to a friendly legacy media that rarely subjected it to real scrutiny.

The book merely echoes what outlets like Headline USA had long reported: Biden’s relentless gaffes pointed to a deeper cognitive decline the White House willfully concealed.

In the book, Tapper quoted a cabinet member who said five aides were running the country while Biden “was at best a senior member of the board.”

“I’ve never seen a situation like this before, with so few people having so much power. They would make huge economic decisions without calling [Treasury] secretary Yellen,” the source said.

The “board” included Harris, Mike Donilon, Steve Ricchetti, Ron Klain, Bruce Reed, Anthony Bernal and Hunter Biden.