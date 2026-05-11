Accused Correspondents’ Dinner Shooter Pleads not Guilty to All Charges

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square) The accused White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooter pleaded not guilty in federal court on Monday to all charges, including an attempt to assassinate President Donald Trump.

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Cole Tomas Allen has been charged with an attempt to assassinate a sitting U.S. president, transmission of firearms across state lines and assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon during the April 25 correspondents’ dinner in Washington, D.C.

Prosecutors argue Allen charged through a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton hotel, then fired a weapon and struck a Secret Service agent, who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said Allen could face additional charges. She added that her office is gathering more evidence to potentially file more charges against him.

“My office has what we need to get Cole Allen prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Pirro said.

If convicted, an attempt to assassinate a U.S. president carries up to life in prison. Allen’s lawyers have asked a judge to disqualify Pirro and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche from prosecuting the case.

The lawyers cite Blanche and Pirro’s attendance at the event for their disqualification.

“As this case proceeds closer to trial, the country and the world will continue to wonder-how can the American justice system permit a victim to prosecute a criminal defendant in a case involving them?” Allen’s lawyers wrote.

Allen is expected to appear back in court on June 29.