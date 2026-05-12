Va. Dems Mull Purging Supreme Court After Redistricting Defeat

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) “Desperate times call for desperate measures” appears to have become the Democratic Party’s current modus operandi after Virginia Democrats suffered a humiliating defeat in their attempt to redraw the state’s congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Among the proposals now under discussion is one extraordinary move: ousting all justices of the Virginia Supreme Court. Such a purge has happened only twice in Virginia history, once toward the end of the Civil War and again in 1869.

The discussions were revealed Monday through multiple media reports, including one from the leftist New York Times, and reportedly surfaced during meetings involving House Democrats and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The proposals emerged after the Virginia Supreme Court ruled on Friday that lawmakers violated the state constitution in their attempt to amend the redistricting process.

Democrats had sought to reclaim authority from Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The ruling effectively closed off Democrats’ legal options at the state level, leaving them with no direct avenue for appeal within Virginia’s court system.

Among the alternatives reportedly discussed is a longshot effort to bring the dispute before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Another proposal would lower the mandatory retirement age for Virginia Supreme Court justices, potentially forcing some members off the bench.

Virginia Supreme Court justices are elected by a majority vote of both chambers of the General Assembly and serve 12-year terms.

It remains unclear which proposals Jeffries would support, though reports indicate he told lawmakers he would consult with his legal team.