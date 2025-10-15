WATCH: Trump Posthumously Honors Charlie Kirk with Presidential Medal of Freedom

(The Center Square) The Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, was awarded posthumously to Charlie Kirk on what would’ve been his 32nd birthday Tuesday.

President Donald Trump presented the award to Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, during an emotional ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on Tuesday.

“Today, we’re here to honor and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, a beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody ever seen before, and an American patriot of the deepest conviction, the finest quality and the highest caliber,” said the president.

The president also signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 14, 2025, as a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.

🚨 HEARTBREAKING: Erika Kirk reveals what their daughter “had to say to Daddy for his birthday.” “Happy Birthday Daddy. I want to give you a stuffed animal. I want you to eat a cupcake with ice cream. And I want you to go have a birthday surprise. I love you.” Pray for them 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/oZHiGFHFX8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 14, 2025

Kirk, a conservative activist who was assassinated during a campus event in Utah last month, was described as a “Christian martyr” and “a titan of the American conservative movement” in the proclamation.

During the ceremony, the president credited Kirk for his influence in helping Trump win the election.

In his speech and in the proclamation, the president vowed to root out political violence, saying his administration is dedicated to dismantling groups supporting the violence.

Erika Kirk, who tearfully spoke during the ceremony, shared some personal memories of her late husband, including his love for mint chocolate chip ice cream and his love for books.

She thanked the president for rushing back from the Middle East to host the event. Trump returned to the White House in the early morning hours following a whirlwind trip Monday to Israel and Egypt.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for honoring my husband in such a profound and meaningful way,” said Kirk. “And thank you for making this event a priority amid the peace process in the Middle East.”

Kirk told the president and attendees that the award is the best birthday present her late husband could’ve been given.

“President Trump, I have spent seven and a half years trying to find the perfect birthday gift for Charlie, and it’s so difficult,” she said. “And those of you that have spouses or loved ones, you know how difficult it is sometimes to buy a gift for someone that you love… But now I can say with confidence, Mr. President, that you have given him the best birthday gift he could ever have.”

In addition to the president, the event was attended by the vice president and the second lady, several cabinet members and congressional members, as well as a who’s who of conservative journalists and influencers.