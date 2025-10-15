Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law Found Dead

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former Sen. Mitt Romney’s sister-in-law was found dead near a shopping mall in Valencia, California, on Friday.

The woman, identified as Carrie Elizabeth Romney, is believed to have fallen or jumped from a five-story parking garage, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff spokesperson Nicole Nishida.

She was 64.

According to the New York Post, Carrie was the estranged wife of G. Scott Romney, the former senator’s older brother.

Scott Romney, a partner at the Honigman law firm, previously joined his brother on the campaign trail, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The couple has been going through a protracted divorce since May, according to the Post.

In divorce filings, Scott Romney urged a judge not to award his wife any of his assets. He currently lives in a $700,000 home in Valencia.

In a post on X, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said investigators responded to a death investigation on the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita.

The location is near the Valencia Town Center, which includes a Macy’s and a Cheesecake Factory.

Her body was discovered around 9:00 p.m. Her cause of death remains under investigation.

Mitt Romney has not publicly commented on the incident.

He left office in January 2025 after serving one term as Utah’s U.S. senator. He previously served as governor of Massachusetts and unsuccessfully ran for president in 2012.

Headline USA has extended an opportunity to comment to Scott Romney, and any statement received will be included in updates to this story