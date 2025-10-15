Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law Found Dead

Mitt Romney has not publicly commented on the incident...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
mitt Romney
Mitt Romney /PHOTO: Gage Skidmore (CC)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former Sen. Mitt Romney’s sister-in-law was found dead near a shopping mall in Valencia, California, on Friday. 

The woman, identified as Carrie Elizabeth Romney, is believed to have fallen or jumped from a five-story parking garage, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff spokesperson Nicole Nishida. 

She was 64. 

According to the New York Post, Carrie was the estranged wife of G. Scott Romney, the former senator’s older brother. 

Scott Romney, a partner at the Honigman law firm, previously joined his brother on the campaign trail, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. 

The couple has been going through a protracted divorce since May, according to the Post. 

In divorce filings, Scott Romney urged a judge not to award his wife any of his assets. He currently lives in a $700,000 home in Valencia. 

In a post on X, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said investigators responded to a death investigation on the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita. 

The location is near the Valencia Town Center, which includes a Macy’s and a Cheesecake Factory. 

Her body was discovered around 9:00 p.m. Her cause of death remains under investigation. 

Mitt Romney has not publicly commented on the incident. 

He left office in January 2025 after serving one term as Utah’s U.S. senator. He previously served as governor of Massachusetts and unsuccessfully ran for president in 2012. 

Headline USA has extended an opportunity to comment to Scott Romney, and any statement received will be included in updates to this story

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
WATCH: Trump Posthumously Honors Charlie Kirk with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Next article
MTG Calls Out GOP’s Subservience to Israel in Interview w/ Comedian Tim Dillon

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com