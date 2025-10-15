Jack Smith Calls Bias Claims ‘Ludicrous’ Despite Whistleblower Revelations

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former Special Counsel Jack Smith last week dismissed accusations that his investigation into President Donald Trump was politically motivated, calling the criticism “ludicrous.”

Speaking at University College London on Oct. 8, Smith claimed his team operated with a “high level of integrity” and “competence,” according to MSNBC.

“These are people who are not self-promoters,” Smith claimed. “They do not like to tell their own story. They cannot start a sentence with ‘I.’ They start that with ‘We.’ These are team players who don’t want anything but to do good in the world. they’re not interested in politics.”

These comments came less than a week after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, demanded that Smith testify on his “partisan and politically motivated prosecutions” against Trump.

Smith’s defense also appeared to contradict whistleblower documents exposing that both the early stages of the investigation and Smith’s continuation of it were largely driven by politics.

One example was former FBI official Timothy Thibault, who led the Trump probe and was later found in violation of the Hatch Act for engaging in political activity while a federal employee. He resigned in disgrace in 2022.

Other whistleblower reports accused senior DOJ officials of ignoring evidence of partisan activity within the probe.

The controversy deepened after revelations that the FBI spied on the phone records of at least eight lawmakers (seven senators and one congressman) and subpoenaed bank records of nearly 100 pro-Trump organizations.

Among those targeted were Turning Point USA, the nonprofit founded by activist Charlie Kirk, the America First Policy Institute, and several pro-Trump super PACs.

The disclosures have prompted the Trump administration to fire dozens of federal agents accused of participating in what Republicans have rebuked as a massive weaponization of government power.