Wednesday, December 24, 2025

WATCH: Report: Americans are Still Paying Off Credit Debt from Last Christmas

He recommends consolidating debt or transferring debt to lower interest credit cards if possible...

Posted by Headline USA Editor

(, The Center Square) If your last-minute Christmas shopping requires a credit card, you are not alone.

According to a new WalletHub report, many Americans are still paying off credit card debt from last Christmas.

“What we found is that through the end of the third quarter 2025, we’re sitting at a credit card debt of $1.33 trillion,” WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said. “And you’re looking at an average debt credit card debt per household of $11,019.”

Lupo says Americans are by nature a spending people. Not that that outlooks helps most people get ahead.

“Anyone that’s using government spending as an example on how to manage their own finances is foolish in the first place,” he continued. “And of course, people have that mentality. There are people out there saying, ‘Well, the government’s not responsible for their finances. Why should I be?'”

Lupo said part of the reason people are still digging themselves out of credit card debt is record inflation and wages not keeping up.

“They normally wouldn’t put on credit cards everyday expenses like gas, like groceries in some cases, also utilities,” he explained. “So, what happens is you carry that balance over to the next month and it’s accruing interest at an average interest rate of about 22 or 23%. Now that’s assuming that you have good credit. So, if you have less than good credit, there’s a chance that you’re paying on an interest rate much higher than that.”

Lupo said their recent surveys suggest Americans are spending less on average this year for holiday gifts than last year.

He recommends consolidating debt or transferring debt to lower interest credit cards if possible.

“Assuming that you have good credit in the first place, that’s an option,” Lupo said. “That’s the problem for a lot of people that get themselves in this situation and their credits shot and they don’t have those options of doing a balance transfer. And if you do qualify for debt consolidation loans or even balance transfer cards, you’re not going to get the best interest rates. So, it’s important that you have a good enough credit score when you apply.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Holiday Horror: 65-Year-Old Lady Stabbed in Bookstore
Next article
ICE Agents Shoot at Van that Tried Running Them Over

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com