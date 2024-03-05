Quantcast
Monday, March 4, 2024

WATCH: CO Secretary of State Nearly Cries Over Trump SCOTUS Decision

'This woman is unhinged. It’s clear she only loves democracy if/when her side wins...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jena Griswold on MNSBC (Source: Media Research Center)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold appeared visibly disappointed that the Supreme Court derailed on Monday her state’s plot to prevent former President Donald Trump from appearing on the Republican primary ballot. 

In a Monday interview on MSNBC Reports with host Katy Tur, Griswold expressed her lament that voters, rather than government bureaucrats or unelected judges, will now determine whether Trump emerges victorious in the 2024 presidential election.

“My larger reaction is disappointment,” Griswold claimed. “I do believe that states should be able under our constitution to bar oath-breaking insurrectionists.”

Adding to her string of laments, Griswold scolded the Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday, which mandated that Congress pass legislation to ascertain who, and under what circumstances, is prohibited from holding office according to the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. 

“Ultimately, this decision leaves open the door for Congress to act, to pass authorizing legislation,” she added. “But we know that Congress is a nearly non-functioning body. So ultimately, it will be up to the American voters to save our democracy in November.” 

Griswold’s remarks followed the Supreme Court unanimously rejecting the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, which controversially ruled that Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination, is disqualified from holding elected office due to the violence on Jan. 6. 

This decision paves the way for Trump to appear on the Colorado primary ballot, just in time for the imminent blockbuster Super Tuesday primary. 

Trump has secured victory in every primary leading up to the 2024 general election, except for Washington, D.C., where former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley emerged victorious. 

Trump president celebrated the unanimous decision in a 12-minute address from his Mar-A-Lago residence, where the Republican powerhouse thanked the court for aiming to bring the court together. 

“I think it will go long way toward bringing our country together, which our country needs,” Trump said. “Essentially, you cannot take somebody out of a race because an opponent would like to have it that way.” 

Trump added, “The voters can take the person out of the race very quickly but a court shouldn’t be doing that.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
