Quid Pro Quo: Did Soros Use $350K Biden Donation to Sway Foreign Policy?

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Alexander Soros met with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House back in November 2023, which was days before his father gave $350,000 to help reelect Joe Biden.

The son of the Democratic megadonor, who oversees his father’s Open Society Foundations philanthropy, met with Sullivan on Nov. 22, 2023, according to White House visitor logs that were released this week and reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

The day before that he met with Rachel Chiu, an official in the White House Office of Political Strategy, and with White House energy adviser Amos Hochstein, a longtime friend of Hunter Biden, the news source added.

The White House visits showed that a prominent Democratic donor was being afforded the high-level access. As a result, that raised some questions about what influence both the father and son have on American foreign policy.

Open Society Foundations previously pushed for a ceasefire in Gaza while suggesting that Israel is committing war crimes in its response to Hamas’s terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023. Even though the organization also said that Israel “has a duty to protect its citizens,” it has accused the Jewish state of potential “violations of international humanitarian law,” including “alleged war crimes” and “mass atrocities, [like] ethnic cleansing.”

In addition to that, Open Society Foundations hailed a ruling from the International Court of Justice back in January 2024 that suggested Israel was committing genocide in Gaza. In response, the Israeli government and many American leaders blasted the court for suggesting Israel is committing genocide.

The news source added that the son of the billionaire, who has made 25 visits in all to the Biden White House, met Sullivan alongside Yasin Yaqubie, a special adviser to Open Society Foundations. In his meeting with Chiu, Soros was accompanied by Michael Vachon, a longtime aide to his father.

Both the father and son have given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democrats so far this election cycle, with George contributing $350,000 to the Biden Victory Fund on Nov. 30, 2023, according to campaign finance records.