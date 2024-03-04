Quantcast
Sunday, March 3, 2024

Conservatives Mock Haley’s DC Victory as ‘Most Swamp Thing’ Ever

'It’s official: the worst people on planet earth want Nikki Haley...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in South Burlington, Vermont, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley emerged victorious in the District of Columbia’s Republican primary contest on Sunday. Despite the victory, some vocal critics took to Twitter to mock her seemingly insignificant achievement.

Mocking reactions surfaced after Haley secured 1,274 votes, representing 62.8 percent, compared to Trump’s 676 votes, accounting for 33.3 percent. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who exited the race last year, managed to secure 38 votes.

Trump reacted to Haley’s victory by saying he purposely stayed away from D.C., which he referred to as “‘Swamp.'”

Critics were unrelenting in their responses to Haley’s D.C. victory. Joel Berry, the managing editor of the Babylon Bee, bluntly stated, “It’s official: the worst people on planet earth want Nikki Haley.”

Podcast host Benny Johnson echoed Berry’s sentiments, saying, “The only GOP Primary Nikki Haley will win is Washington D.C. if that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know, then I don’t know what does.”

The editor of the National Pulse, Raheem Kassam, highlighted the low number of Republican voters in Washington D.C.: “To give you an idea of how many Republicans are in DC, a city of 670k proper, Nikki Haley got 1200 votes lol.”

Former Michigan congressional candidate Travis Wines, popularly known as “Travis_in_Flint,” added: “Nikki Haley winning only DC is the most swamp thing anyone could ever do. She should never become President of anything.”

Despite the mocking responses, the Haley campaign celebrated the victory. Campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas highlighted that Haley became the first woman candidate to win a state. 

However, compared to Trump’s conservative triumphs in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Carolina, Haley’s victory appears less significant. On Saturday alone, Trump secured wins in Missouri, Michigan and Idaho. 

Trump is also poised to secure major victories ahead of Super Tuesday, where several states — including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia — will choose their nominee.

Other critics were equally forceful in their responses to Haley’s victory:

 

