Conservatives Mock Haley’s DC Victory as ‘Most Swamp Thing’ Ever

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley emerged victorious in the District of Columbia’s Republican primary contest on Sunday. Despite the victory, some vocal critics took to Twitter to mock her seemingly insignificant achievement.

Mocking reactions surfaced after Haley secured 1,274 votes, representing 62.8 percent, compared to Trump’s 676 votes, accounting for 33.3 percent. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who exited the race last year, managed to secure 38 votes.

Trump reacted to Haley’s victory by saying he purposely stayed away from D.C., which he referred to as “‘Swamp.'”

Critics were unrelenting in their responses to Haley’s D.C. victory. Joel Berry, the managing editor of the Babylon Bee, bluntly stated, “It’s official: the worst people on planet earth want Nikki Haley.”

Even Nikki Haley’s fellow Democrats at MSDNC admit that her coronation as Queen of The Swamp means NOTHING. “It doesn’t matter… they can use this as a fleeting talking point but come Tuesday when she gets blown out in every state, you’ll see there is NO PATH for her.” pic.twitter.com/jzDCfju1w2 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 4, 2024

Podcast host Benny Johnson echoed Berry’s sentiments, saying, “The only GOP Primary Nikki Haley will win is Washington D.C. if that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know, then I don’t know what does.”

The editor of the National Pulse, Raheem Kassam, highlighted the low number of Republican voters in Washington D.C.: “To give you an idea of how many Republicans are in DC, a city of 670k proper, Nikki Haley got 1200 votes lol.”

BREAKING: Nikki Haley wins DC Republican Primary. To give you an idea of how many Republicans are in DC, a city of 670k proper, Nikki Haley got 1200 votes lol. pic.twitter.com/f0SSXoa3dy — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) March 4, 2024

Former Michigan congressional candidate Travis Wines, popularly known as “Travis_in_Flint,” added: “Nikki Haley winning only DC is the most swamp thing anyone could ever do. She should never become President of anything.”

Nikki Haley winning only DC is the most swamp thing anyone could ever do. She should never become President of anything pic.twitter.com/4CXVaosqWf — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) March 4, 2024

Despite the mocking responses, the Haley campaign celebrated the victory. Campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas highlighted that Haley became the first woman candidate to win a state.

However, compared to Trump’s conservative triumphs in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Carolina, Haley’s victory appears less significant. On Saturday alone, Trump secured wins in Missouri, Michigan and Idaho.

Trump is also poised to secure major victories ahead of Super Tuesday, where several states — including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia — will choose their nominee.

Other critics were equally forceful in their responses to Haley’s victory: