Leftist Mag. Smears Conservative Icon While He Recovers in Hospital

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) People magazine decided to smear Dennis Prager, one of the well-known conservative voices and founder of PragerU, knowing that he was recovering from a fall in a Los Angeles hospital.

Charlotte Phillipp published the article titled “Dennis Prager, Far-Right Talk Show Host Who Founded PragerU, Hospitalized with Serious Back Injury from Fall,” in which she attacked both Prager and his organization, claiming that they are “far-right” and saying that Prager is a political extremist.

“Dennis Prager, the founder of the far-right media company PragerU, has been hospitalized after suffering a serious back injury,” Phillipp wrote.

The far-left author then claimed that PragerU “has been at the center of controversies” because it partnered with schools to offer teachers pro-America educational material to oppose the Left’s anti-American propaganda prevalent in schools, colleges and universities.

“Prager and the nonprofit’s teachings and political views are staunchly right-wing,” she wrote.

People in the comments section under the article, however, pointed out that Prager is not “far-right,” pointing out that the leftists at People just see everyone not as radical to the left as they are as right-wing extremists.

“I’m really disappointed in Ms. Phillipp and People,” one person wrote, adding that Prager is “conservative, not ‘Far Right.'”

Others also stated that if Prager is ‘far-right,” then Oprah Winfrey, who became infamous for promoting leftist politicians like former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, should be considered a communist.

Others also blasted People for publishing this smear piece while Prager recovers in a hospital, claiming that the release of the piece wasn’t an accident.

The recent news came after Prager was hospitalized in his native Los Angeles, as the PragerU team reported.

“On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend, Dennis Prager, suffered a serious back injury following a fall. He’s resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes the healing power of your prayers,” PragerU wrote.

On Monday, the PragerU team released an update on Twitter, stating that he is slowly recovering.

“Here is the latest on Dennis. Progress has been slow but steady. There’s still a lot of swelling and inflammation around his neck and upper spine. Until that recedes, it’s hard to get a good sense of where this is all headed. But rest assured, the overall trend is positive. Patience is required. But, as we all know, having patience is hard. His body needs time to heal. Let’s give it to him,” PragerU wrote.