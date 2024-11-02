Pro-Trump Columnist Quits WaPo after On-Air Spat over Newsroom Ethics

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A Trump-supporting columnist at the Washington Post recently left the leftist newspaper after realizing that he would not be able to report the news because it is inconvenient for the Democrats’ narrative.

Fox News reported that Hugh Hewitt quit the newspaper on Friday after appearing on Washington Post Live’s First Look. During the show, he criticized the show’s host, Jonathan Capehart, and the Post’s Associate Editor, Ruth Marcus, for their anti-Trump propaganda.

“Well, I’ve just got to say, we’re news people, even though it’s the opinion section,” he said. “It’s got to be reported. Bucks County was reversed by the court and instructed to open up extra days because they violated the law and told people to go home. So that lawsuit was brought by the Republican National Committee, and it was successful. The Supreme Court ruled that [Virginia Gov.] Glenn Youngkin was successful.”

Another bad day for @WashingtonPost. Upset with @CapehartJ and @RuthMarcus for inaccurate attacks on Trump, @hughhewitt rips off his headset and leaves lives #PostLive show. “I’m done. This is the most unfair election ad I have ever been a part of.” Show falls apart, ends early. pic.twitter.com/fsGC1GhIrx — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) November 1, 2024

After Capehart tried to dismiss what he said, Hewitt quit the livestream and the newspaper.

“I won’t come back, Jonathan. I’m done. I’m done. This is the most unfair election ad I’ve ever been a part of. You guys are working. That’s fine. I’m done,” he said.

Fox News reached out to Hewitt, who acknowledged that he left the Post but clarified that he was “only writing a column for them every six weeks or so.”

The recent news came after the Post’s leadership announced it would not endorse Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

This resulted in the Post’s leftist journalists quitting their jobs and regular leftist Americans canceling their subscriptions. Despite that, the newspaper’s owner, Jeff Bezos, recently doubled down by proposing to hire more conservative opinion writers at the Post. He also defended the newspaper’s decision not to endorse Harris.

However, the National Pulse reported that Bezos allegedly caved to the leftist mob and intensified the negative coverage of Trump.