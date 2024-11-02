Quantcast
Saturday, November 2, 2024

Pro-Trump Columnist Quits WaPo after On-Air Spat over Newsroom Ethics

'I won't come back, Jonathan. I'm done. I'm done. This is the most unfair election ad I've ever been a part of. You guys are working. That's fine. I'm done...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
The Washington Post
The Washington Post, PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A Trump-supporting columnist at the Washington Post recently left the leftist newspaper after realizing that he would not be able to report the news because it is inconvenient for the Democrats’ narrative.

Fox News reported that Hugh Hewitt quit the newspaper on Friday after appearing on Washington Post Live’s First Look. During the show, he criticized the show’s host, Jonathan Capehart, and the Post’s Associate Editor, Ruth Marcus, for their anti-Trump propaganda.

“Well, I’ve just got to say, we’re news people, even though it’s the opinion section,” he said. “It’s got to be reported. Bucks County was reversed by the court and instructed to open up extra days because they violated the law and told people to go home. So that lawsuit was brought by the Republican National Committee, and it was successful. The Supreme Court ruled that [Virginia Gov.] Glenn Youngkin was successful.”

After Capehart tried to dismiss what he said, Hewitt quit the livestream and the newspaper.

“I won’t come back, Jonathan. I’m done. I’m done. This is the most unfair election ad I’ve ever been a part of. You guys are working. That’s fine. I’m done,” he said.

Fox News reached out to Hewitt, who acknowledged that he left the Post but clarified that he was “only writing a column for them every six weeks or so.”

The recent news came after the Post’s leadership announced it would not endorse Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

This resulted in the Post’s leftist journalists quitting their jobs and regular leftist Americans canceling their subscriptions. Despite that, the newspaper’s owner, Jeff Bezos, recently doubled down by proposing to hire more conservative opinion writers at the Post. He also defended the newspaper’s decision not to endorse Harris.

However, the National Pulse reported that Bezos allegedly caved to the leftist mob and intensified the negative coverage of Trump.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Team Says Colo. Sec. of State Committed Felony w/ Election Leak
Next article
Kamala Busted Running Two-Faced Ads for Jewish and Arab Audiences

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com